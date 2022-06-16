Goodyear Returns as the Official Tire Supplier of SRX

With SRX only two weeks away from kicking off their second season, the team announced today Goodyear will return for the 2022 season as the Official Tire Supplier.

During the offseason, the team has worked closely with Goodyear to ensure the right tire is being used at each track on the 2022 schedule. Multiple tests and countless hours have been spent honing in on the right tire combination to help provide the best competition when the first SRX car hits the track at Five Flags Speedway on June 18.

"There is a name in racing that's been very near to me for more than 35 years and that is Goodyear race tires,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk. “We at SRX appreciate the support and technology Goodyear brings to the table, and we couldn’t be more pleased to enter into another season with them as our official tire supplier.”

Goodyear will provide tires for the 2022 season and have branded logo placement on all driver uniforms, crew shirts and appear above the front wheel well of all cars.

“Developing tire setups for a variety of dirt and asphalt short tracks for SRX has been an exciting challenge for the Goodyear racing team,” said Greg Stucker, director, Race Tire Sales and Marketing for Goodyear. “As we gear up for another SRX season, we look forward to seeing our tires in action with this year’s superstar lineup.”

The 2022 SRX season kicks off at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, June 18. Following the season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET.

SRX PR