SRX Racing Announces Lucas Oil as Preferred Oil Partner

SRX Racing announced today Lucas Oil will join the organization as the Preferred Oil partner beginning with the 2022 season.

“Motorsports is a part of our story,” said Brandon Bernstein, Lucas Oil Director of Partnership Marketing. “From two wheels to four wheels, from strait lines, ovals and road courses, we’re proud to provide teams with the right products to keep them at the top of their game. This year, we’re excited to add SRX to our growing list of sport sponsorships and can’t wait to welcome race fans to the track to watch the best in motorsports to the historical tracks on this year’s schedule.”

An industry leader, Lucas Oil has long been involved in American racing and providing top of the line products to teams and drivers to help them continue building on their success each and every week.

“I’m excited to say we’ve developed a relationship with Lucas Oil for 2022,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk. “We look forward to putting their products to good use in SRX.”

The 2022 SRX Season kicks off at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, June 18. Following the season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET.

SRX PR