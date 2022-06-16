Sun Outdoors Returns to the Camping World SRX Series for the 2022 Season

Following a successful partnership in 2021, Sun Outdoors, a leader in outdoor hospitality, returns to the Camping World SRX Series as an official partner for the 2022 season. Sun Outdoors will be featured on the No. 39 car for the six races with driver Ryan Newman, an 18-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, including the 2008 Daytona 500.

Sun Outdoors joined the SRX team of partners for the Series’ inaugural season as Sun RV Resorts, prior to undergoing a rebrand in November 2021.

“We have enjoyed a tremendous partnership with SRX and are extremely excited for 2022, not just for the season as a whole, but also to see how Ryan Newman performs in the No. 39 Sun Outdoors car and if we can defend our SRX Championship,” said Sun Outdoors VP/Marketing Nate Philippsen. “We know that racing fans are passionate about the sport and loyal to their favorite driver. With more than 150 RV resorts nationwide, Sun Outdoors is eager to host them as they make their future travel plans.”

During the 2021 season, Sun Outdoors appeared on Tony Stewart’s Championship winning car.

“Sun Outdoors is another partner returning to SRX for the 2022 season,” said Camping World SRX Series CEO Don Hawk. “We appreciate their support and having Ryan Newman behind the wheel puts them in position to race for the Championship.”

The 2022 Camping World SRX Season kicks off at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, June 18. Following the season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET.

SRX PR