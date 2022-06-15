Fram® Announces Sponsorship Renewal With Srx Racing for 2022 Season

FRAM®, the market leader in filtration products, is excited to announce that it has finalized a sponsorship agreement with Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) for the 2022 season. This is the second year that FRAM will participate in SRX as a sponsor.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with FRAM® in the 2022 season,” said Reid Mobley, chief revenue officer of SRX. “FRAM® was an integral part of our season one success, and we look forward to seeing them in victory lane this season.”

SRX kicks off its schedule June 18 in Pensacola, Florida. The 2022 season will feature six races at tracks across the United States:

June 18 – Five Flags Speedway – Pensacola, Florida

June 25 – South Boston Speedway – South Boston, Virginia

July 2 – Stafford Motor Speedway – Stafford Springs, Connecticut

July 9 – Nashville Fairgrounds – Nashville, Tennessee

July 16 – I-55 Raceway – Pevely, Missouri

July 23 – Sharon Speedway – Hartford, Ohio

The FRAM® logo will be prominantly featured on Marco Andretti’s car as he competes against a star-studded lineup that includes: Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Newman, Matt Kenseth, Hailie Deegan, Paul Tracy, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Ernie Francis Jr. and Michael Waltrip.

“It is very special to have FRAM® on board with me this season for all six SRX races,” said Andretti, driver of the No. 98 car in SRX. “I am honored to carry their colors and hope to get them some wins.”

“FRAM® is excited to once again partner with SRX Racing,” said Patrick Reyes, marketing manager for FRAM®. “Last year’s relationship was a great platform to relaunch the FRAM® brand and we hope to see continued success for SRX and victories for FRAM® on the track.”

FRAM® provides a full set of filtration products to keep contaminants under control in critical spaces. Oil flow, engine air filtration and clean cabin air can all be protected with FRAM® filters.

FRAM PR