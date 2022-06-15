ARCA Series Advance: Berlin Raceway

|
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang
- Taylor Gray enters the Zinsser SmartCoat 200 at Berlin (Mich.) Speedway for his third ARCA Menards Series start this season and 26th ARCA National start of his career.
- Gray and the No. 17 team qualified and finished fourth in his lone appearance at the short track. The Artesia, New Mexico native is off to a strong start this season, having collected a thrilling victory at Phoenix Raceway — his first career ARCA Menards Series win.
- The 17-year-old is currently the points leader for the Sioux Chief Showdown, leading Daniel Dye by one point with six races left on the Showdown schedule.
- Veteran Crew Chief Chad Johnston guided Gray to his fourth-place finish as the pair made their debut at Berlin in 2021.
- Click here for Gray's career statistics.
DGR PR