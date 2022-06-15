Daniel Dye - Berlin Preview

Track: Berlin Raceway
Size: 0.4375-mile
Location: Marne, Michigan
Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022
Race: 8:00 PM ET
Length: 200 Laps - 88 Miles
Coverage: MAVTV, FloRacing
Race Notes:
- Daniel Dye returns to the site of his first career ARCA Menards Series victory, Berlin Raceway, located just outside Grand Rapids, Michigan.
- Dye led 198 of 200 laps in the 2021 edition of the ARCA Zinsser SmartCoat 200 at Berlin, cruising to victory after also claiming the General Tire Pole Award.
- DD currently sits third in ARCA Menards Series points after six of twenty events.
- The 200-lap race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed through FloRacing at 8:00 PM ET.
- Tickets for Saturday's event can be purchased in advance at participating Menards stores for $20 ($30 on race day) while supplies last.
- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.
DD Quote:
"Berlin is such a unique place to race at, because you honestly never stop turning. We were able to be really good there last season with our GMS Chevy, and I have no reason to think we won't be just as fast this weekend. Grand Rapids is a cool area, so I'm looking forward to getting back up there."
Daniel Dye PR