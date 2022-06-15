Daniel Dye - Berlin Preview

Track: Berlin Raceway

Size: 0.4375-mile

Location: Marne, Michigan

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Race: 8:00 PM ET

Length: 200 Laps - 88 Miles

Coverage: MAVTV, FloRacing

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye returns to the site of his first career ARCA Menards Series victory, Berlin Raceway, located just outside Grand Rapids, Michigan.

- Dye led 198 of 200 laps in the 2021 edition of the ARCA Zinsser SmartCoat 200 at Berlin, cruising to victory after also claiming the General Tire Pole Award.

- DD currently sits third in ARCA Menards Series points after six of twenty events.

- The 200-lap race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed through FloRacing at 8:00 PM ET.

- Tickets for Saturday's event can be purchased in advance at participating Menards stores for $20 ($30 on race day) while supplies last.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

DD Quote:

"Berlin is such a unique place to race at, because you honestly never stop turning. We were able to be really good there last season with our GMS Chevy, and I have no reason to think we won't be just as fast this weekend. Grand Rapids is a cool area, so I'm looking forward to getting back up there."

Daniel Dye PR