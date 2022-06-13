Flosports Sees Record Viewership for 2022 Eldora Million & Dirt Late Model Dream

The long-awaited return of the Eldora Million and the annual Dirt Late Model Dream ignited grassroots motorsports fans this weekend delivering big viewership numbers for FloSports. All four days of the Dream Weekend that ran from June 8 - 11 was streamed exclusively on FloRacing. The Eldora Million became the 2nd most-watched event in FloSports history landing just behind this year's massive Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. The Dirt Late Model Dream became the platform's 4th highest performing event in terms of overall viewership (even with rain postponement) with both the Million and Dream delivering nearly 40 million minutes watched live - a 42% YOY increase over 2021's Dirt Late Model Dream. Both events also landed in the company's Top 10 events by unique viewers across all sport vertical categories including combat, rugby, cycling and more.

The legendary Eldora Million® returned on Thursday, June 9, 2022, with the one of the highest motorsports winner's prizes in North America in 2022. FloSports partnered with Tony Stewart and Eldora Speedway to bring this incredible event back for the second time after a 20-year hiatus. The Eldora Million kicked off four days of motorsports action as part of the Dirt Late Model Dream® weekend that ran from Wednesday, June 8 through Saturday, June 11 at the Eldora Speedway in rural Ohio. The Dirt Late Model Dream including the Eldora Million was exclusively broadcast on FloRacing, FloSports’ dedicated motorsports platform. Jonathan Davenport ultimately won the Eldora Million taking home the lucrative $1,002,022 prize. The combination of two giant shows – The Eldora Million and the 28th running of the $128,000-to-win Dirt Late Model Dream on Saturday, June 11 – in a span of four days created one of the richest open competition events in motorsports history with posted prize money already exceeding $1.9 million. Due to persistent rain during the evening of June 11, the Dirt Late Model Dream was postponed to Wednesday, September 7 to become part of the 52nd Annual World 100. Visit FloRacing for all the latest updates on the Dirt Late Model Dream, the World 100 and more.

