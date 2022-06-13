Bower Completes Weekend Sweep With Wmr Win at Antioch

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction champion Blake Bower of Brentwood swept this weekend’s events, claiming both Friday’s action at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville and Saturday’s contest at Antioch Speedway.

Peoria, Ariz.’s Cory Brown won the lone heat race at Antioch before Oakley’s Bryant Bell and Antioch’s Shawn Arriaga lined up on the front row for the feature.

Bell led the first ten circuits before Bower took over. The teammates ripped across the stripe with a one-two finish followed by Arriaga, Brown, and Moorpark’s Todd Hawse.

Western Midget Racing continues its 2022 season on Saturday June 25 from Ventura Raceway.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

June 11, 2022 – Antioch Speedway (Antioch, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 32 Cory Brown

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 9-Blake Bower, 2. 09 Bryant Bell, 3. 27 Shawn Arriaga, 4. 32 Cory Brown, 5. 31 Todd Hawse, 6. 20 Kyle Hawse, 7. 20w Jerry Fletcher

