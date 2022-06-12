Circle City Rained Out, Kofoid Takes Indiana Midget Week Title

Buddy Kofoid captured his second consecutive Indiana Midget Week title after Sunday’s USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series feature at Circle City Raceway was cancelled due to rain.

In the five races run during the week, Kofoid earned two victories (Bloomington and Lawrenceburg) and a second-place finish among four top-five showings with his worst finish a ninth. He joins Rico Abreu and Shane Cottle as the only drivers to win back-to-back Indiana Midget Week crowns.

Overall, three Toyota drivers from three different teams combined to win four of the five events during the week with Thomas Meseraull (Tri-State) and Cannon McIntosh (Kokomo) each scoring a victory.

Toyota drivers also captured four of the top five finishing positions in the Indiana Midget Week standings with Justin Grant finishing second to Kofoid, while Kaylee Bryson placed fourth and Meseraull was fifth.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series returns to the track at Huset’s Speedway, July 6-8, with Kofoid holding a 46-point advantage over Grant in the championship hunt.

