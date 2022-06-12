Vance Wofford Captures First Career ASCS Southwest/POWRi Desert Sprint Car Win

First it was Lorne Wofford, then Wes Wofford, and now Vance Wofford is a winner with the ASCS Southwest Region as the youngest of the Alamogordo racing trio topped the showdown with the POWRi Desert Sprint Cars Saturday at Aztec Speedway.

The fourth time in a Sprint Car and first in an ASCS style car, Wofford kept pace over J.T. Imperial for the win. El Paso’s Don Grable moved from eighth to third, followed by Lorne Wofford in fourth and Rick Ziehl in fifth.

From 16th, Amarillo’s Shane Redline moved to sixth, with Jesse Baker in seventh. Brett Becker, Logan Calderwood, and Troy Treharn completed the top ten.

The ASCS Southwest Region is off through the summer and will return in October.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest vs POWRi Desert

Aztec Speedway (Aztec, N.M.)

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Wes Wofford[1]; 2. 22-Jesse Baker[2]; 3. 91-Jake Helsel[3]; 4. 20Z-Rick Ziehl[5]; 5. 2B-Brett Becker[6]; 6. 22S-Shane Redline[7]; 7. (DNF) 14-Cody Sickles[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Lorne Wofford[1]; 2. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[4]; 3. 45X-Don Grable[3]; 4. 41-Dillon Tanner[6]; 5. 7X-Troy Treharn[5]; 6. (DNF) 22K-Joey Klemish[2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 75X-JT Imperial[1]; 2. 116-Vance Wofford[4]; 3. 1HA-Caleb Saiz[3]; 4. 6-Logan Calderwood[2]; 5. 2-Alex Pettas[5]; 6. 12J-Josh Grady[6]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 116-Vance Wofford[1]; 2. 75X-JT Imperial[2]; 3. 45X-Don Grable[8]; 4. 7-Lorne Wofford[3]; 5. 20Z-Rick Ziehl[10]; 6. 22S-Shane Redline[16]; 7. 22-Jesse Baker[5]; 8. 2B-Brett Becker[12]; 9. 6-Logan Calderwood[13]; 10. 7X-Troy Treharn[14]; 11. 41-Dillon Tanner[11]; 12. 12J-Josh Grady[17]; 13. 2-Alex Pettas[15]; 14. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[7]; 15. 1HA-Caleb Saiz[9]; 16. 19-Wes Wofford[4]; 17. (DNS) 14-Cody Sickles; 18. (DNS) 22K-Joey Klemish; 19. (DQ) 91-Jake Helsel[6]