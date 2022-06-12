Zach Blurton Takes First URSS Win Of 2022 At Lincoln County Raceway

Improving his finish by one over Friday night, Zach Blurton broke into Victory Lane for the first time in 2022 with the Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford at Lincoln County Raceway.

Winning over a field of 18 in the series return to the Nebraska oval, the four-time URSS Champion raced from sixth to grab the top spot on Lap 17.

Getting around Steven Richardson for the point, Blurton was able to daylight the field by 2.184-seconds. Richardson in second was followed by Nebraska’s Monty Ferriera, with Jordan Knight and Friday night winner, Jeremy Huish, moving from 11th to fifth.

Tyler Knight, Jon Freeman, Luke Cranston, Ty Williams, and John Webster made up the top ten.

The Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford is back on track on June 18 at Dodge City Raceway Park. Fans not able to attend URSS events in 2022 can see them live on http://www.racindirt.com .

The United Rebel Sprint Series sanctions RaceSaver Sprint Car racing across Kansas, southern Nebraska, and Western Missouri. For more information, find the series on Facebook or log onto http://www. unitedrebelsprintseries.com .

Race Results:

United Rebel Sprint Series

Lincoln County Raceway (North Platte, Neb.)

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton[1]; 2. 81-Jon Freeman[2]; 3. 20-Luke Cranston[3]; 4. 27B-Jeremy Huish[5]; 5. 17S-Chad Salem[4]; 6. (DNS) 11C-Cole Cloud

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11K-Tyler Knight[1]; 2. 17X-Jake Martens[4]; 3. 10-Jordan Knight[5]; 4. 911-Ty Williams[3]; 5. (DNF) 12-Darren Berry[6]; 6. (DNF) 33K-Aaron Ploussard[2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8J-Steven Richardson[3]; 2. 45-Monty Ferriera[5]; 3. 9-John Webster[2]; 4. 32-Trefer Waller[6]; 5. 75-Cash Beeson[4]; 6. (DNF) 7-Shane Sundquist[1]

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton[6]; 2. 8J-Steven Richardson[2]; 3. 45-Monty Ferriera[1]; 4. 10-Jordan Knight[3]; 5. 27B-Jeremy Huish[11]; 6. 11K-Tyler Knight[4]; 7. 81-Jon Freeman[7]; 8. 20-Luke Cranston[9]; 9. 911-Ty Williams[12]; 10. 9-John Webster[10]; 11. 7-Shane Sundquist[17]; 12. 32-Trefer Waller[8]; 13. 17S-Chad Salem[14]; 14. 75-Cash Beeson[13]; 15. 12-Darren Berry[15]; 16. 33K-Aaron Ploussard[16]; 17. (DNF) 17X-Jake Martens[5]; 18. (DNF) 11C-Cole Cloud[18]