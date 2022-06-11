Doran Racing's Swanson Wins 500 Sprint Car Tour Race at Plymouth

Doran Racing and Kody Swanson will go down in the record books as the winners of the first points-paying race in the new 500 Sprint Car Tour presented by Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Parts Stores.

Although the Lucas Oil Little 500 at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway May 28 was the new series’ first race, Friday night’s 75-lap feature on Plymouth Motor Speedway’s three-eighths-mile asphalt oval was the first one that awarded points. Swanson, a native of Kingsburg, Calif., who now lives in Indianapolis, and Doran Racing, which is based in Lebanon, Ohio, made the most of it by winning both the pole and the main event with the team’s Henry Repeating Arms No. 44.

After the inversion, Swanson took the green flag in fourth place in the No. 44, which is powered by a Dan Binks-prepped Chevy engine.

He passed Tyler Roahrig on the first lap to move into third place behind polesitter Billy Wease and Derek Bischak.

It was like he turned on his afterburners on lap 10, however. That’s when he passed both Bischak and Wease to take the lead, setting the fastest lap of anyone in the race simultaneously with a time of 12.527 seconds. He had won the pole earlier in the day with a time of 12.386.

Swanson was able to quickly build up a lead of almost 1 second over Wease initially, but by lap 34 Wease was right behind Swanson’s blue No. 44.

Swanson had to survive two cautions that provided Wease with additional opportunities to pass. One waved on lap 45 after Taylor Ferns spun to a stop in the infield off Turn 2. Another occurred on lap 49 after Davey Hamilton Jr. spun to a stop in the inside of Turn 1. Swanson was up to the task on both restarts, however, and never relinquished his lead.

On lap 57 Roahrig passed Wease for second and he chased Swanson the rest of the way, but Swanson took the checkered flag with a whopping 3.340-second margin of victory. Wease finished third followed by Dakota Armstrong and Bobby Santos III. Nine of the 18 starters completed all 75 laps.

“I’m excited to get a win for this Doran Racing team, and for Henry USA, Glenn Farms and Dan Binks Engines,” Swanson said.

“Plymouth was a tricky little place, but our car seemed to be pretty good from the very first practice. Kevin and the team did a great job to keep making small adjustments, and made us better every time we hit the racetrack.

“I was glad to set fast time, but was a little nervous about starting fourth with the inversion, and having to pass some really strong cars. Our car was really good at the beginning of the race, and I felt like I needed to capitalize on the opportunity to get to the lead, and would have to see how it went from there.

“Late in the race I was worried that we were losing grip and sliding around, but it looks like that was happening to about everyone as all of our tires started to wear. This track had some characteristics of a few dirt tracks, so it was fun to move around, change my line, and try to find the best place to be throughout the race.



“God has blessed me with some great people in my life, and I’m thankful for everyone that is a part of this Doran Racing team. We’ve got great product partners and sponsors that support us, and a team and crew that give incredible effort to give us the chance to win, and I’m grateful to be part of this team!”

The race was streamed live on MAVTV Plus.

The team’s next race is another 500 Sprint Car Tour event today, Saturday, June 11, at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Mich.

