Bower Scores Again in Wmr Action in Watsonville During Pombo/Sargent Classic

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction staged its 12th race of the season for the stock production-powered Midgets during Friday’s Pombo/Sargent Classic at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville. After winning the 2021 championship and the April 1 race at Ocean, Brentwood’s Blake Bower won again in the 20-lap feature.

Bower and Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse split the eight-lap heat races for the 11-car turnout.

Bower immediately drove from third into the lead on lap one. Upper Lake’s Brody Petrie suffered a big flip after touching wheels with Antioch’s Shawn Arriaga in turn three. Petrie was uninjured, however.

On the following restart, Oakley’s Bryant Bell got sideways into turn one which allowed Kyle Hawse and Arriaga to drive past into second and third. Bell tried to come back at Arriaga but the pair tangled in turn one and both flipped. Bell was even clipped by Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell as well. Mitchell and Arriaga were eliminated from contention but Bell was able to continue after being rolled back onto his wheels.

Bower led the rest of the feature ahead of Hawse, Peoria, Ariz.’s Cory Brown, Moorpark’s Todd Hawse, and a resurgent Bell.

Western Midget Racing continues a Northern California double header weekend on Saturday at Antioch Speedway.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

June 10, 2022 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 20 Kyle Hawse

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 9-Blake Bower[3]; 2. 20-Kyle Hawse[2]; 3. 32-Cory Brown[4]; 4. 31-Todd Hawse[6]; 5. 09-Bryant Bell[1]; 6. 3-Sparky Howard[8]; 7. 20W-Jerry Fletcher[11]; 8. 27-Shawn Arriaga[7]; 9. 96X-Logan Mitchell[10]; 10. 11-Brody Petrie[9]; 11. (DNS) 10-Terre Rothweiler

WMR PR