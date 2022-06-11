Caleb Saiz Scores At Aztec Speedway in ASCS Southwest POWRi Desert Showdown

Getting his first win with the ASCS Southwest Region, Albuquerque’s Caleb Saiz charged through the field Friday night at Aztec Speedway to give the POWRi Desert Sprint Cars their first win in the best of series with the Southwest Region.

Hauling from 11th, Saiz grabbed the win over Don Grable. Traveling from Odessa, Brett Becker landed third, with Logan Calderwood charging through the field from 17th to fourth. Rick Ziehl crossed fifth. Vance Wofford, Jake Helsel, Troy Treharn, Dillon Tanner, and Shane Redline made up the top ten.

Saturday, June 11, moves times to 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. (MDT) at Aztec Speedway. Tickets per night are $20 for Adults, $17 for Senior and Military, $7 for Youth (6-14), and free for Kids five and under. Pit Passes are $35.

Aztec Speedway is the oldest remaining dirt tracks in the southwest. The track is located at 300 Legion Rd. in Aztec, N.M. Information on the track is online at https://www.aztecspeedway. com/ or by calling (505) 258-3978.

Fans not able to be in attendance can watch online at https://www.watchfye.tv .

POWRi Desert Wing Sprint Series would like to thank all the amazing series sponsors, including SmartestSeller.com, Jackson Compaction, Baker Auto-Diesel, Performance Plus Racing Engines, Ortega’s Appliance, Gibson Photography, Mosher Racing, Grady’s Press Trailers, Derek Neil Schaefer’s Specialized Lubricants, Hal Burns Truck and Equipment, XXX Race Chassis, DMI, and CSI Shocks.

Follow along for more information on the further growth of the POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Series presented by MVT Services and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com , or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest vs POWRi

Aztec Speedway (Aztec, N.M.)

Friday, June 10, 2022)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Lorne Wofford[1]; 2. 7X-Troy Treharn[2]; 3. 20Z-Rick Ziehl[6]; 4. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[3]; 5. 2J-Jax Redline[5]; 6. 116-Vance Wofford[7]; 7. 6-Logan Calderwood[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22S-Shane Redline[2]; 2. 91-Jake Helsel[4]; 3. 2B-Brett Becker[7]; 4. 75X-JT Imperial[5]; 5. 41-Dillon Tanner[1]; 6. 22K-Joey Klemish[6]; 7. (DNS) 14-Cody Sickles

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Don Grable[2]; 2. 22-Jesse Baker[3]; 3. 2-Alex Pettas[1]; 4. 1HA-Caleb Saiz[4]; 5. (DNS) 12J-Josh Grady; 6. (DNS) 19-Wes Wofford

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 1HA-Caleb Saiz[11]; 2. 45X-Don Grable[3]; 3. 2B-Brett Becker[2]; 4. 6-Logan Calderwood[17]; 5. 20Z-Rick Ziehl[7]; 6. 116-Vance Wofford[14]; 7. 91-Jake Helsel[1]; 8. 7X-Troy Treharn[8]; 9. 41-Dillon Tanner[15]; 10. 22S-Shane Redline[4]; 11. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[12]; 12. 22-Jesse Baker[6]; 13. (DNF) 7-Lorne Wofford[5]; 14. (DNF) 75X-JT Imperial[9]; 15. (DNF) 2-Alex Pettas[10]; 16. (DNF) 2J-Jax Redline[13]; 17. (DNF) 22K-Joey Klemish[16]; 18. (DNS) 12J-Josh Grady; 19. (DNS) 19-Wes Wofford; 20. (DNS) 14-Cody Sickles

ASCS PR