Jeremy Huish Dominates United Rebel Sprint Series At Oberlin Speedway

Leading start to finish for this first win of the season, Jeremy Huish Brandt Designs/360 Civil No. 27b to Victory Lane Friday night with the Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford at Oberlin Speedway.

Jeremy’s first win of the season, the Jetmore, Kan. racer bolted to the lead over Ty Williams and never looked back. Winning by 2.418-seconds, the No. 27b was trailed to the finish by Zach Blurton, who took the runner-up spot on Lap 3. Ty Williams slipped to third, with Jake Martens and Steven Richardson completing the top five.

Luke Cranston, Shane Sundquist, Jon Freeman, Jordan Knight, and Tyler Knight made up the top ten.

The Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford head up the road to Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte, Neb. On Saturday, June 11. The ‘Summer Sizzle’ opens at 5:00 P.M. Cars hit the track for Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M., with racing at 7:00 P.M. The night’s lineup includes IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Stock Cars, and Mod Lites. Lincoln County Raceway is located at 5015 West Rodeo Rd. Fans can find information at http:// lincolncountyraceway.com/ or by calling (308) 530-5947.

Fans not able to attend URSS events in 2022 can see them live on http://www.racindirt.com .

The United Rebel Sprint Series sanctions RaceSaver Sprint Car racing across Kansas, southern Nebraska, and Western Missouri. For more information, find the series on Facebook or log onto http://www. unitedrebelsprintseries.com .

Race Results:

United Rebel Sprint League

Oberlin Speedway (Oberlin, Kan.)

Friday, June 10, 2022

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Luke Cranston[2]; 2. 911-Ty Williams[1]; 3. 8J-Steven Richardson[3]; 4. 12X-Darren Berry[4]; 5. 17S-Chad Salem[5]; 6. 75-Cash Beeson[7]; 7. 14-Brady Skrdlant[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17X-Jake Martens[4]; 2. 27B-Jeremy Huish[6]; 3. 45-Monty Ferriera[2]; 4. 10-Jordan Knight[1]; 5. 33K-Aaron Ploussard[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton[3]; 2. 81-Jon Freeman[1]; 3. 7-Shane Sundquist[2]; 4. 9-John Webster[5]; 5. 11K-Tyler Knight[4]; 6. 32-Trefer Waller[6]

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 27B-Jeremy Huish[1]; 2. 2J-Zach Blurton[3]; 3. 911-Ty Williams[2]; 4. 17X-Jake Martens[4]; 5. 8J-Steven Richardson[7]; 6. 20-Luke Cranston[6]; 7. 7-Shane Sundquist[9]; 8. 81-Jon Freeman[5]; 9. 10-Jordan Knight[12]; 10. 11K-Tyler Knight[14]; 11. 9-John Webster[10]; 12. 17S-Chad Salem[13]; 13. 32-Trefer Waller[17]; 14. 33K-Aaron Ploussard[16]; 15. 75-Cash Beeson[15]; 16. (DNF) 45-Monty Ferriera[8]; 17. (DNF) 12X-Darren Berry[11]; 18. (DNS) 14-Brady Skrdlant; 19. (DNS) 12-Bob Schaeffer

