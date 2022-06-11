Flowdynamics Drivers Head to Ventura Raceway for Usac/Cra Race

The Flowdynamics racing team and its two drivers, Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams will hit the road Saturday when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series competes at the Ventura Raceway for the only time in the 2022 season. The race will mark the first time the Series has appeared on the beachside oval since 2019.

Williams and McCarthy both enter Saturday night’s race in the top 10 in USAC/CRA points. Williams is currently fourth in the championship standings and McCarthy is ninth. Going into the event Williams is only one point shy of fourth. McCarthy sits 48-points out of the eighth-place spot.

William’s climb in the standings comes off two straight top-five finishes. Four weeks ago at the Bakersfield Speedway, he recorded his best finish of the year when he came home fourth. He followed that up with a sixth-place finish at the 71st running of the Salute to Indy at Perris Auto Speedway two weeks ago. In that same race, William’s oldest brother Cody posted the victory. Logan’s other brother, Austin, came home one spot ahead of him in fifth.

McCarthy was at the last USAC/CRA race on the tiny track on the Ventura County Fairgrounds in May of 2019 and to say the least, it was a memorable night. He did not get a lap in during qualifying. That did not bode well for the main event as it meant he had to start at the back. After finishing fifth in his heat race he started in 23rd. From the drop of the green flag, he did nothing but move forward to finish an impressive 11th.

So far in 2022, Williams and McCarthy have perfect attendance records in the USAC/CRA Series. They will stay busy with the first Bubby Jones/Ray Sheetz Memorial on July 25th at Perris. Two weeks later it will be back-to-back nights in Central California at the Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford and at the Stone Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare on July 8th, and 9th. After those two dates, they will get a six-week summer break before returning to Perris on August 20th.

Team shirts for both drivers will be on sale in the pits after this Saturday’s race at Ventura.

All the action at Ventura will get underway when the spectator gates open at 3:00 p.m. The first race will be at 5:30. Adult tickets are $25.00. Seniors 60 and over, and military with id get in for $22.00. Students with id get in for $18.00. Children five and under are free. The track is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard in Ventura (93001). The website is http://venturaraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (805) 648-RACE.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamics PR