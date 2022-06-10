Crouch, Moles Lead Toyota With Top-Five Finishes At Lincoln Park

Brenham Crouch placed fourth, while Mitchel Moles was fifth to lead Toyota in the NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series feature at Lincoln Park Speedway in the fourth round of Indiana Midget Week.

Also earning top-10 finishes on the night were Justin Grant in eighth, Buddy Kofoid was ninth and Kaylee Bryson placed ninth.

History was made earlier in the night when women drivers captured the top-four positions in qualifying for the first time in USAC history, with Jade Avedisian earning her first-ever FatHeadz Fast Qualifier Award. She was followed by fellow Toyota drivers Bryson, Taylor Reimer, and Mariah Ede.

Three races remain in the USAC Indiana Midget Week as the series heads to Gas City Speedway on Friday night before closing out at Kokomo on Saturday and Circle City on Sunday. Kofoid continues to hold the top spot in the Indiana Midget Week standings after winning the week’s first two events with Grant currently sitting in second.

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Lincoln Park Speedway Results

Brenham Crouch – 4th

Mitchel Moles – 5th

Justin Grant – 8th

Buddy Kofoid – 9th

Kaylee Bryson – 10th

Taylor Reimer – 11th

Bryant Wiedeman – 12th

Thomas Meseraull – 14th

Jace Park – 19th

Mariah Ede – 20th

Logan Seavey – 21st

Jade Avedisian – 22nd

Cannon McIntosh – 24th

Toyota PR