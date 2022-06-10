Trent Williams, a Driver to Keep an Eye on Saturday at Ventura

When the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series makes its first stop at the Ventura Raceway in three years this Saturday night, fans would be well advised to keep an eye on racer Trent Williams. While only making a few appearances at the track in years gone by, he is no stranger to running up front and collecting some hardware at the beachside oval.

In the past, Williams has accepted the victory accolades at Ventura two times in the VRA Sprint Car Series. In addition to his prowess against the local group of racers, the last time he raced there in the USAC West Coast Sprint car series he finished fourth in the main event.

When the USAC/CRA series last visited Ventura Raceway on May 4th, 2019, 23 cars showed up. Williams turned in a fine qualifying lap of 13.097 which was six fastest on the night. After a fifth-place finish in his heat, he placed 12th in the main event

After missing the first three races of 2022 while getting his car ready, the Apple Valley California driver has competed in the series’ last seven main events in a row. In those seven races Williams has placed ninth five times, 10th once and 13th one time. While those finishes are consistent, the Cal State Fullerton graduate wants to move forward. His past prowess at Ventura could see him do so on Saturday.

Williams has two top 10 qualifying efforts thus far in 2022. He was 10th at Perris in April, and eighth at Bakersfield on the 14th of May. He has fared very well in his first seven heat races this year with six top-four finishes. Those finishes include a win in one of the 10-lappers at Hanford in March. His smooth style sees him arriving at Ventura in the 13th position in the championship standings.

For fans who would like to attend Saturday’s show at Ventura to see “T-Dub” in action, the track is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard (93001). The website is http://venturaraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (805) 648-RACE. Spectator gates will open at 3:00 p.m. and racing will begin at 5:30. Adult tickets are $25.00. Seniors 60 and over, and military with id get in for $22.00. Students with id get in for $18.00. Children five and under are free.

Williams would like to thank marketing partners Victory Boys Performance, Sorrento Homes, and JasonR.Photos for making it possible to race his Maxim Chassis/Shaver Engines #52V during the 2022 season. If you or your business would like to be a partner of the Victory Boys racing endeavors, please call (760) 780-8782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Trent Williams PR