Brody Roa to Contest Saturday’s Usac/Cra Race at Ventura

Popular Southern California Sprint car racer Brody Roa will be back in action this Saturday night, June 11th, when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series makes its annual appearance at the Ventura Raceway. The Garden Grove, California-based driver enters the race just two weeks after his best USAC/CRA finish of 2022 when he placed third in the 71st annual salute to Indy at Perris Auto Speedway.

Roa’s last three appearances at Ventura in a 410 Sprint car have finished very well. In 2017 he was on the podium with a third-place finish. One year later in 2018, he won his only series event at the track affectionately known as “The Commotion By The Ocean.” The last time the Southern California sanctioning body appeared there three years ago, Roa turned in the 10th fastest qualifying time, won his heat, and went from 10th on the start to finish fifth in the main.

This Saturday’s race will be Roa’s 11th Sprint car start in 2022. It will also be his seventh nonwing race of the year. Of those seven starts, Roa has one second-place finish, one third, a fourth, two fifths, and two sixths. While he is not running for points and has only contested five of the series’ first 10 races, he has scored 334 points and is ranked 14th. That averages to 66.8 points per race. Pro rating those points by 10-races if he had competed in every race, he would have currently been second in the standings.

The tiny Ventura Oval has been a popular stop for Southern California sprint car fans since 1993. Located on the Ventura County fairgrounds, the track’s pit area is just a few feet away from the breaking waves of the Pacific Ocean. The location of the track makes it more than just a race night for the fans and the race teams as they spend much of the daytime before the race at the beach or the surrounding areas.

While the track has been a regular stop for the USAC/CRA series since its birth in 2004, Saturday’s race will be the first time the group has been there since 2019. The scheduled race for 2020 at the track was canceled due to COVID. With COVID still lingering in early 2021, the track was unable to open until after the scheduled series date.

Roa's new shirts and hoodies will finally be available in June.

For fans who would like to see “The Pride of Garden Grove” in action on Saturday, the track is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard in Ventura (93001). The website is http://venturaraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (805) 648-RACE. Spectator gates will open at 3:00 p.m. and racing will begin at 5:30. Adult tickets are $25.00. Seniors 60 and over, and military with id get in for $22.00. Students with id get in for $18.00. Children five and under are free.

While Roa has two races on his schedule in the month of June, the BR Performance crew is busy getting ready for the annual "Indiana Sprint Week" from July 22nd through the 30th. The team has a couple of fresh cars and a couple of fresh engines for the journey and it is seeking some marketing sponsors for the trip.

In 2022, Roa will race USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, Caltrol, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition as a team partner throughout the 2022 racing season, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information on the top of this release.

Fans can learn more about Roa and the team at https://www.brodyroa.com/.

To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and "like" its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

