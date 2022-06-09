Advance Discount Tickets Available for Elko Speedway Event

The full-bodied stock cars of the ARCA Menards Series return to the smallest, tightest track on the schedule with the Menards 250 at Elko Speedway set for Saturday night, June 25 and fans interested in attending can purchase advance sale discount tickets at Twin Cities-area Menards locations for just $20.

The nationally-touring ARCA Menards Series races on a wide variety of tracks, including superspeedways like Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, road courses like Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Watkins Glen International, and even a pair of fairgrounds dirt tracks at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

The Menards 250 will mark the eighth visit for the ARCA Menards Series to the tight 0.375-mile oval located just south of the Twin Cities in Elko/New Market. Previous winners at Elko Speedway include NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series driver Brennan Poole in 2012, ten-time series champion Frank Kimmel in 2013, 2015 series champion Grant Enfinger, 2017 series champion Austin Theriault, ARCA Talladega Superspeedway winner Gus Dean in 2018, and current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship contender Chandler Smith won in 2019.

Last year, the ARCA Menards Series returned after a two-year hiatus and Corey Heim led a Venturini Motorsports sweep of the top three finishing positions, ahead of two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion Jesse Love and Gracie Trotter. Heim shoved eventual series champion Ty Gibbs out of the way on the race’s final restart with two laps to go to take his fourth win of the season. Heim has gone on to race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2022 and has already won twice, including the recent race at World Wide Technology Raceway just outside of St. Louis.

On-track activity at Elko Speedway will commence at 2:30 pm CT with practice for the track’s local divisions, followed by ARCA Menards Series practice at 3:30. The local classes will qualify at 4:30, followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying for the Menards 250 at 5 pm. The Power Stocks 30-lap feature is set for 6 pm CT, followed by the 30-lapper for the Thunder Cars and a 40-lap feature for the Late Models. An on-track autograph session is slated for 7 pm CT with the green flag for the Menards 250 set for 8:30 pm CT.