How to Watch the 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours Race This Saturday

MotorTrend, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery owned Eurosport, is bringing sports fans in the U.S. and Canada every angle and hour of the world’s preeminent, legendary automotive racing event, the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS. Fans can catch all the heart stopping action of the 90th running of the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS live starting Saturday, June 11 at 9:30 AM EDT / 6:30 AM PDT, on MotorTrend+ and MotorTrend TV.
 
A subscription to MotorTrend+ provides live coverage of all practice and qualifying sessions which begin today, and offers a unique, in-depth viewing experience that encompasses multiple feeds for on-board race car cameras, as well as timing, scoring, and aerial cameras.
 

Full 24 HOURS OF LE MANS Broadcast Schedule (*All Times EDT)

 

Free Practice & Qualifying

MotorTrend+

Wednesday, June 8 at 7:45 AM

 

Free Practice Session 2

MotorTrend+

Wednesday, June 8 at 3:45 PM

 

Free Practice Session 3

MotorTrend+

Thursday, June 9 at 8:45 AM

 

Hyperpole Qualifying

MotorTrend+

Thursday, June 9 at 1:45 PM

 

Free Practice Session 4

MotorTrend+

Thursday, June 9 at 3:45 PM

 

Warm Up

MotorTrend+

Saturday, June 11 at 4:10 AM

 

Pre-race Coverage

MotorTrend+ 

Saturday, June 11 at 9:30 AM

 

24 HOURS OF LE MANS - Race Begins

Streaming on MotorTrend+ (*Exclusively in the U.S. and Canada)

On television on MotorTrend TV (*Exclusively in the U.S.) and Velocity in Canada

Saturday, June 11 at 10:00 AM

 

For viewers in Canada, the practice and qualifying sessions will be available on MotorTrend+ in addition to the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS, and linear TV viewers can catch the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS live on Velocity Canada beginning at 10:00 AM EDT on Saturday, June 11, 2020. 
 
