How to Watch the 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours Race This Saturday

Full 24 HOURS OF LE MANS Broadcast Schedule (*All Times EDT)
Free Practice & Qualifying
MotorTrend+
Wednesday, June 8 at 7:45 AM
Free Practice Session 2
MotorTrend+
Wednesday, June 8 at 3:45 PM
Free Practice Session 3
MotorTrend+
Thursday, June 9 at 8:45 AM
Hyperpole Qualifying
MotorTrend+
Thursday, June 9 at 1:45 PM
Free Practice Session 4
MotorTrend+
Thursday, June 9 at 3:45 PM
Warm Up
MotorTrend+
Saturday, June 11 at 4:10 AM
Pre-race Coverage
MotorTrend+
Saturday, June 11 at 9:30 AM
24 HOURS OF LE MANS - Race Begins
Streaming on MotorTrend+ (*Exclusively in the U.S. and Canada)
On television on MotorTrend TV (*Exclusively in the U.S.) and Velocity in Canada
Saturday, June 11 at 10:00 AM
For viewers in Canada, the practice and qualifying sessions will be available on MotorTrend+ in addition to the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS, and linear TV viewers can catch the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS live on Velocity Canada beginning at 10:00 AM EDT on Saturday, June 11, 2020.