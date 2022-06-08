Amsoil Usac Non-wing National Sprint Car Tour to Open at Grandview Speedway Tuesday, June 14, 358 Modifieds Join for Big Doubleheader

There is a storm brewing and heading East right in the path of the Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, June 14 when the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series hosts the AMOSIL USAC Non-Wing National Sprint Car Tour and the 358 NASCAR Modifieds in this always big double-header event.

The top drivers of USAC will be in town to chase the $6,000 payoff in the 40 lap Jesse Hockett Classic. The 358 Modfieds are also on the program chasing a $3,000 to win payoff or $5,000 for a first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner in the Pioneer Pole Building 30 lap main event. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Advance tickets for the Tuesday, June 14 event are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day. Adult admission tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 are $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted free. The Pit fee is $40 and a license is not required.

The USAC National Sprint Car Tour expects to provide a talented field to include Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, CJ Leary, Chase Stockon, Logan Seavey, Jason McDougal, Matt Westfall, Kyle Cummins, Jake Swanson and possible rookie drivers Emerson Axsom, Buddy Kofoid and Alex Banales Jake Swanson. Local drivers Briggs Danner, Tim Buckwalter, Alex Bright and Steven Drevicki are expected to be strong contenders to collect the $6,000 top prize. So remember, don’t count out any of these local non-wing stars to steal the show.

A talented Modified roster is expected for this event that is part of the 358 Modified Tri-Track Series event. The modifieds will qualify through timed warm-up, GT Radiator heat races paying $200 to win, leading up to the 30 lap PPB feature. Likely contenders for the modifieds include Brett Kressley, Craig VonDohren, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Billy Pauch Jr., Rick Laubach, Ryan Watt and Jared Umbenhauer just to name a few. All eyes will be on Tim Buckwalter, the current point leader of PA Tri-Track 358 Modified Series who will be doing double-duty in a modified as well.

All competitors are reminder to bring their own race tires and fuel as the track will not have any on site. Transponders are required since we will be doing timed warm-ups.

Continued support of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is provided by NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment in Fleetwood, PA and Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiators and Clever Girl Winery. These sponsors play a key role in the on-going success of the Thunder Series. Additional contingency awards are posted for the competitors courtesy of DMI, Penske Shocks and ZEMCO Speed Equipment.

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder On The Hill PR