Boo Boo Dalton stays hot with win at Caraway Speedway

Boo Boo Dalton’s return to the track following his injury at Greenville-Pickens Speedway has been dominated by consistency.



During Caraway Speedway’s twin 35-lap Late Model Stock features on Saturday, Dalton picked up the exact same finishes he obtained at Goodyear All American Speedway the week before with a third and first respectively.



Earning a win in the second race proved to be an immense challenge for Dalton, who had to withstand a charge from Tony Black while simultaneously fighting an ill-handling car.



“I’m tickled to death,” Dalton said. “We drove to the lead pretty quick in the second race but about 15 laps in, the car started going away from me. [Black] ran within a car length of me during the last 20 laps but a caution with five to go played into my favor because everything cooled down and I was able to get away from him [on the restart].”



Dalton admitted that he was fortunate to just start the second race after enduring a slow leak on his right rear during the first feature, which forced him to put on a spare tire during the intermission.



The speed his No. 50 showed at Caraway is something Dalton credits to the hard work he and his crew put in while he recovered from his crash at Greenville-Pickens. While Dalton believes there are still many kinks to work out with the cars, he believes his program is gradually getting better with every passing race.



One person in particular that Dalton credits for his consistent 2022 season is Performancenter Racing Warehouse president Roger Johnson, who advised Dalton on making the necessary improvements that would enable him to stay competitive in an evolving short track landscape.



“Roger Johnson at Performancenter has really come a long way with what he’s got going on over there,” Dalton said. “When I had my wreck, he told me that I needed to update my primary car and we really stepped it up. Our car being updated like it is has definitely gotten us where we are right now.”



With confidence and momentum on his side, Dalton is now turning his attention back towards the All Pro Limited Late Model Series race at Southern National Motorsports Park, which will serve as his first appearance in the division since his crash at Greenville-Pickens.



Dalton has enjoyed plenty of success at Southern National during his career but admitted that bringing home a checkered flag on Saturday would carry extra significance for him and his team after so much relentless work over the past couple of months.



“If we could win this thing at Southern National, it would be huge,” Dalton said. “That would make it three weekends in a row where we got a win, so that’s what we’re shooting for. We’re not going [to Southern National] to finish second, so hopefully we can pull off another win this weekend.”



Dalton would like to thank his parents, his crew, MPM Marketing and his loyal partners in Hudson Autoworks, Rough Signs and Clark’s Automotive Machine Shop.

