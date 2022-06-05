Will Power’s Win in Detroit is 100th INDYCAR Victory for Chevrolet Since 2012

The Raceway at Belle Isle will not soon be forgotten by Chevrolet. The 2.35-mile course on Belle Isle in Detroit was the site of another milestone victory for Team Chevy as Will Power won the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix to score Chevrolet’s 100th win since returning to the NTT IndyCar Series with its 2.2-liter V6 engine in 2012.

Belle Isle was also the site for Chevrolet’s 25th (2014) and 50th (2016) wins. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will move from Belle Isle to downtown Detroit starting next year.

“We will always remember this last race on Belle Isle,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president Performance and Motorsports. “Not only was it our 100th win since returning to the series, but it was also such a strong run by Will Power and the No. 12 Verizon 5G Penske team. The team put together a great strategy, and Will ran it exactly the way it was drawn up. And it wasn’t easy.

“One hundred wins in a little more than 10 years in a very competitive series is a pretty incredible achievement. And it happened in our very own backyard, in front of so many Chevrolet vehicle owners, employees and supporters. This one is special.

“I’d like to thank all of the Chevrolet engineers, our partners at Ilmor and all of the drivers, crew chiefs, teams and owners who have contributed to all of those wins over the past decade.”

Chevrolet’s 100 wins occurred in 170 races. Team Chevy’s first win in this era occurred in its first race back in the series on March 25, 2012, by Helio Castroneves at St. Petersburg.

Power, who leads all Chevy drivers with 26 wins from 2012-2022, started 16th and quickly moved toward the front, eventually taking the lead on lap 15 and pacing the final 55 laps of the caution-free race. His Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden started from the pole and led the first 13 laps before ending up fourth. Those two drivers combined to lead 68 of the 70 laps.

Power also took over the points lead.

Chevrolet has won five of the first seven races to start 2022, and leads the Manufacturers Standings, 595-542.

MILESTONE WINS

1st Helio Castroneves at St. Petersburg, March 25, 2012

25th Helio Castroneves at Belle Isle (Race 2), June 1, 2014

50th Will Power at Belle Isle (Race 2), June 5, 2016

75th Simon Pagenaud at Indy GP, May 11, 2019

100th Will Power at Belle Isle, June 5, 2022

100 WINS BY DRIVER

26 Will Power

22 Josef Newgarden

11 Simon Pagenaud

7 Scott Dixon

6 Helio Castroneves

6 Ryan Hunter-Reay

4 Juan Pablo Montoya

4 Sebastien Bourdais

3 Pato O’Ward

3 James Hinchcliffe

2 Mike Conway

2 Tony Kanaan

2 Ed Carpenter

1 Rinus VeeKay

1 Ryan Briscoe

Chevrolet has won six driver championships and six manufacturer championships since 2012.

