RJ Johnson Back On Top At Central Arizona Speedway

Getting his No. 51 back to the top of the podium on Saturday night, R.J. Johnson raced to career win No. 15 with the ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Cars at Central Arizona Speedway.

Leading all by the tenth lap, which was paced by Zachary Madrid, the rest of the feature was smooth sailing with R.J. winning by 4.393-seconds. Madrid was second, while Dustin Burkart crossed third. Josh Pelkey and A.J. Hernandez completed the top five.

The ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Cars are back at Central Arizona Speedway on Saturday, June 11.

Central Arizona Speedway is located at 512 Eleven Mile Corner in Casa Grande, Ariz. For more information and directions, call (520) 709-0718 or log onto http://www. centralarizonaspeedway.com .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results

ASCS CAS Non-Wing

Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, Ariz.)

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51-RJ Johnson[1]; 2. 72-AJ Hernandez[3]; 3. 61-Chad Stevens[5]; 4. 0-Jonas Reynolds[7]; 5. 5AZ-James Webster[6]; 6. 8-Bruce St James[2]; 7. (DNS) 10X-Eugene Thomas

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22AZ-Dustin Burkhart[1]; 2. 3M-Zachary Madrid[5]; 3. 12-Josh Pelkey[6]; 4. 3V-Jim Vanzant[3]; 5. 10-George Zills[7]; 6. 007-Wayne Siddle[4]; 7. (DNF) 3-Pete Yerkovich[2]

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 51-RJ Johnson[2]; 2. 3M-Zachary Madrid[4]; 3. 22AZ-Dustin Burkhart[1]; 4. 12-Josh Pelkey[3]; 5. 72-AJ Hernandez[5]; 6. 0-Jonas Reynolds[7]; 7. 5AZ-James Webster[9]; 8. (DNF) 8-Bruce St James[11]; 9. (DNF) 10X-Eugene Thomas[13]; 10. (DNF) 3V-Jim Vanzant[8]; 11. (DNF) 61-Chad Stevens[6]; 12. (DNF) 3-Pete Yerkovich[12]; 13. (DNF) 007-Wayne Siddle[10]; 14. (DNF) 10-George Zills[14]

ASCS PR