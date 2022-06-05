Derek Hagar Steals The Win From Landon Crawley At Legit Speedway Park

Chasing every lap but the last one on Saturday night, Derek Hagar made the race-winning pass at Legit Speedway Park through the final two turns to top the ASCS Mid-South and Warrior Region.

Hagar’s 15th career victory with the ASCS Mid-South Region and sixth with the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, the DHR Suspension No. 9jr trailed Landon Crawley from the start. Making the move on the younger Crawley coming to the checkered flag, the win is his third of the season with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

Landon Crawley crossed second with his father, Tim Crawley, in third. Kyle Bellm in fourth was followed by Miles Paulus to complete the top five.

The ASCS Mid-South Region is back on track at Crowleys Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark. on Friday, June 10. The ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps races next with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Mo. on June 24 and June 25.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South vs ASCS Warrior

Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Mo.)

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 50K-Kyle Bellm[2]; 2. 187-Landon Crawley[1]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus[4]; 4. 21-Gunner Ramey[5]; 5. 71-Bradyn Baker[6]; 6. 40S-Shain Kaiser[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley[1]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]; 3. 86-Timothy Smith[4]; 4. 19-Jason Long[6]; 5. (DNF) 26-Marshall Skinner[2]; 6. (DNF) 2-Chase Porter[3]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[1]; 2. 187-Landon Crawley[2]; 3. 1X-Tim Crawley[3]; 4. 50K-Kyle Bellm[4]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[6]; 6. 71-Bradyn Baker[9]; 7. 21-Gunner Ramey[7]; 8. 86-Timothy Smith[5]; 9. 19-Jason Long[8]; 10. 26-Marshall Skinner[11]; 11. 2-Chase Porter[12]