Bergeron will compete in the first race of the season of AVION Motorsports in British Columbia

NASCAR Pinty’s Series driver Jean-Philippe “Bergy” Bergeron will be on the Oliver side of British Columbia this Saturday in the season opening of the AVION Motorsports RS1 Cup Series at AREA27. Bergy, who took his first laps of the picturesque 3.0-mile road course last summer, is looking forward to getting again behind the wheel of the #19 car Aeroskills Tournament/Aviation NETWorX.



Jay Logie for the new Generation

The owner of the car #19 and racing enthusiast, Jay Logie, runs a company that works in the development of future workers in the aeronautics sector: “Whether it is in aeronautics or racing, I have at heart the development of our next generation”. In addition to allowing Jean-Philippe to gain road course experience by giving him the wheel of his car this weekend, Mr. Logie did not hesitate to get involved and sponsor the young driver in his first season in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Fans have seen the Aeroskills Tournament and Aviation NETWorX logos on Bergeron’s #1 Ford Mustang NASCAR car since the season began. “I attended Jean-Philippe’s first two NASCAR Pinty’s races held in Ontario. He is performing well and learning quickly! It’s an honor to be able to contribute to the emancipation of a talented driver” underlines the one who will take the wheel of the same car, but in the RS1 Challenge Series on Saturday afternoon. Under the same concept as the European NASCAR races (Whelen Euro Series), Avion Motorsports offers two series contested on both road and oval circuits: the RS1 Cup, reserved for more experienced drivers, and the RS1 Challenge for novices. As in Europe, both series are run with the same cars, but with different drivers.

JP Bergeron PR