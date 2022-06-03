Kofoid, Toyota Dominate In USAC At Tri-City

Buddy Kofoid drove from sixth to first in the first four laps and then pulled away from the field to win the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series feature at Tri-City Speedway Thursday. Kofoid dominated every aspect of the night’s action, earning FatHeadz Fast Qualifier honors and then quickly going from sixth to first to win his heat race.

The win is the fifth national midget feature victory of 2022 for Kofoid and the 30th of his career – all coming in just over two years with Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) and Toyota. It also marks his fifth consecutive top-five finish to open the USAC season as he assumed the series point lead with the win.

With the top six cars inverted at the start, Kofoid quickly moved through the field, climbing into third place within three laps before moving past early leader Jacob Denney on lap four. After a series of yellows kept the field bunched through the first 10 laps, no one had any answers for the Kofoid once the race saw extended green flag action as he pulled out to a seven and a half second lead by lap 19.

As the defending series champion drove away from the field, the focus turned to a four car battle for second with Kyle Larson eventually claiming the runner-up spot, with Justin Grant finishing third, Zach Daum was fourth and Cannon McIntosh placing fifth.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series kicks off Indiana Midget Week, featuring seven races in nine days, at Bloomington Speedway on Friday night.

Quotes:

Buddy Kofoid, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “This is one of the strongest nights we’ve ever had. Our car was just so versatile. I could go wherever I wanted. Credit goes to (crew chief) Jarrett Martin and all my guys, and everyone at Keith Kunz Motorsports, Toyota and Mobil 1 for believing in me and giving me everything I need to win. Everything just clicked tonight. I’m ready for Indiana Midget Week.”

Justin Grant, RMS Racing: “I was really tight against the curb and Buddy was just in a different zip code. We just weren’t as good. We salvaged what we could and brought it home in third. We’ll try to do better tomorrow.”

TRD PR