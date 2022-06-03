Trent Williams Gets Hard Charger Award in Perris Salute to Indy

Placing a disappointing lap in qualifying behind him, Apple Valley, California sprint car driver Trent Williams put on a show going from 18th to finish ninth in the USAC/CRA 30-lap “Salute to Indy” last Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway. The performance earned Williams the “Hard Charger Award” for passing more cars than any other driver.

Early in the night in qualifying, Williams steered his #52V to a lap of 16.935. That was 18th fastest of the 24 cars on the premises and it planted “T-Dub” on the pole for the third heat race. The personable driver led the first three laps and was third when the checkered flag ended the 10-lapper.

For the main, Williams was on the outside of row nine, which was 18th in the 22-car field. By the time the first yellow flag slowed the race for a car that stopped on the track on lap seven, he had already advanced three spots to 15th. As the race progressed, he continually picked off cars and moved forward. With each car he passed, the level of competition grew tougher. Yet he never stopped making passes and was in ninth when the Steve Russell checkered flag ended the race on lap 30. In the end, he passed more cars than any other driver and thus, earned the “Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award.”

Williams stayed in 13th in the championship standings, but he has closed to within 22-points of 10th place. He will try to climb farther up the points ladder when the USAC/CRA Series makes its only appearance of 2022 at the Ventura Raceway on June 11th.

When the Victory Boys Performance team heads to Ventura, they will be in a new, long rig and toter they recently picked up from a drag racing friend.

Williams would like to thank marketing partners Victory Boys Performance, Sorrento Homes, and JasonR.Photos for making it possible to race his Maxim Chassis/Shaver Engines #52V during the 2022 season.

