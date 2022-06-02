$1,002,022 Winner’s Prize on the Line as Flosports, Tony Stewart & Eldora Speedway Bring Back the Legendary Eldora Million

With $1,002,022 on the line, the legendary Eldora Million® returns on Thursday, June 9, 2022, with the one of the highest motorsports winner's prizes in North America in 2022. FloSports has partnered with Tony Stewart and Eldora Speedway to bring this incredible event back for the second time after a 20-year hiatus. The Eldora Million kicks off four days of motorsports action as part of the Dirt Late Model Dream® weekend that runs from Wednesday, June 8 through Saturday, June 11 at the Eldora Speedway in rural Ohio. The Dirt Late Model Dream including the Eldora Million will be exclusively broadcast on FloRacing, FloSports’ dedicated motorsports platform. Superstars of dirt late model racing including defending Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions sprint car champion Tyler Courtney along with Brandon Overton, Scott Bloomquist, Jonathan Davenport and more will face off against other elite drivers including NASCAR Cup Series winner, Chase Briscoe, for the $1,002,022 prize. Additional drivers to be announced.

Following the $1 million winner's payout from the NASCAR All-Star Race, the Eldora Million raises the stakes with the $1,002,022 winner's prize. The highly anticipated event will feature a full program of heat races and last chance showdowns culminating with the Feature. The initial position for Thursday’s heat races will be set on Wednesday, June 8, via a program of preliminary features. The combination of two giant shows – The Eldora Million and the 28th running of the $128,000-to-win Dirt Late Model Dream on Saturday, June 11 – in a span of four days creates one of the richest open competition events in motorsports history with posted prize money already exceeding $1.9 million.

FloSports is pulling out all the stops for the broadcast of the Eldora Million that will include a live pre- and post-show staged outside Turn 2 at the Eldora Speedway and hosted by Randy Weaver and Michael Rigsby. The pre-show will begin 30 minutes before hot laps while the post-show will begin immediately following victory lane. Subscribers tuning in will experience the Eldora Speedway like never before through a state-of-the-art, 15 multi-camera production for complete coverage of the speedway as well as live overhead drones following the drivers during the race bringing viewers closer to the action. Ben Shelton and Mike Norris will provide in-depth reporting from the pit while announcers Dustin Jarrett and James Essex will provide on-air commentary and analysis.

FloSports investment into grassroots motorsports is driving interest and growth of the sport. Since the partnership with Eldora Speedway began, ticket sales at the track have consistently increased year over year. FloRacing’s broadcast of the Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge Powered By Tezos became the most-watched single day live sporting event in the history of FloSports. The company is currently in the middle of the second campaign of the popular Castrol® FloRacing Night In America race series that has added over 10 new dirt track races annually and has paid out over $800,000 in prize money in 2021 and 2022 so far --- increasing the annual earnings for drivers and delivering more ticket sales to tracks. FloSports also announced an exclusive broadcast partnership with NASCAR for its Roots properties including the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. FloRacing’s comprehensive offering includes USAC, All Star Circuit of Champions, Eldora Speedway, IRA Outlaw Sprints, Short Track Super Series, Chili Bowl, Gateway Dirt Nationals and now over 280 NASCAR Roots races annually.

Fans can subscribe via FloRacing gaining access to nearly 2,000 races annually for $150 a year, a value equaling less than $0.10 per race. The subscription also unlocks premium FloRacing content including exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access with drivers, news, analysis as well as archived races and event highlights. Subscribers also receive complete access to the entire network of FloSports verticals ranging from hockey, wrestling, football, baseball, softball, grappling and more. Watch the races across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

