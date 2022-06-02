Advance Discount Tickets for ARCA Menards Series Calypso Lemonade 150 Now Available at Des Moines-area Menards Locations

Advance discount tickets are now available in Des Moines and central Iowa-area Menards locations for the upcoming ARCA Menards Series Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway. It will be the 15th time the series has visited the 0.875-mile track known as the World’s Fastest Short Track.



Fans who want to attend the Calypso Lemonade 150 can purchase advance tickets at Iowa-area Menards locations for just $15. Participating Menards stores are located in Altoona, Ames, Ankeny, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Clive, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fort Dodge, Grimes, Iowa City, Marion, Marshalltown, Mason City, Muscatine, Ottumwa, Sioux City, Spencer, Waterloo, and West Burlington, Iowa as well as Bellevue, Columbus, Elkhorn, Fremont, and Omaha, Nebraska. Tickets are available at the customer service desk inside the main entrance at each location.



The 150-lap race will be the sixth race of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season. Ty Gibbs dominated last season, leading 149 of the race’s 150 laps on his way to his second consecutive series win at Iowa Speedway. Gibbs has moved on to participate in the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he has won three times so far in 2022, but the No. 18 car he drove will continue in competition in the ARCA Menards Series with Johnson, Iowa native Sammy Smith at the wheel. Smith, the defending ARCA Menards Series East champion, will be chasing after his first career series victory.



The Calypso Lemonade 150 will be preceded by practice and General Tire Pole Qualifying and an autograph session with many of the drivers competing in the race as well as many notable drivers from the past, including 2014 series champion and West Des Moines native Mason Mitchell and three time series champion and Keokuk native Ron Hutcherson.