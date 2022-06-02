BMR Readies for First Road Course of 2022 in Portland

The seventh stop in ARCA Menards Series West history at Oregon’s Portland International Raceway is this Saturday’s Portland 112 on the 1.967-mile road course. Bill McAnally Racing will have a trio of Chevrolet’s ready to compete in the first of three road course events this season.

The series will visit the popular Pacific Northwest venue twice in 2022, with this weekend’s appearance in conjunction with the NASCAR XFINITY Series. In September, ARCA West will compete there along with the NTT IndyCar Series.

BMR invades Portland with series rookie Austin Herzog of Clovis, California; Granite Bay, California’s Cole Moore, and Daniel Dye of DeLand, Florida.

Herzog will be making his road course debut in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS with crew chief Charlie Wilson. Herzog currently ranks fifth in the championship on the strength of a pair of top-10 finishes and one top five this season.

Dye, age 19, joins BMR in an alliance with GMS Racing for his first road course start in the No. 43 DeLand Motorsports & Outdoors Chevrolet SS. Dye competes full-time in the ARCA Menards Series nationally, with three top-five finishes in five starts. GMS is an affiliate of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program as well. Dye will compete with championship-winning crew chief Travis Sharpe.

Moore is the only driver of the three with a start at Portland. Driving the No. 99 Adaptive One Calipers Chevrolet SS, Moore enters the weekend third in the championship standings. He led laps at Portland last season before ultimately getting shuffled back to 12th place on the final restart. He also has a best finish of fourth at Sonoma out of his four-career road course starts.

BMR aims to add the Portland road course to its long list of 34 tracks where its drivers have visited Victory Lane. The team has run strong there in the past. Three-time series champion Eric Holmes led the way for BMR – finishing second in 2010 and in 2011 and third in 2012. Paulie Harraka had a third-place finish there in 2010 and Moses Smith had a fourth-place finish in 2011.

The series also has a storied history at the half-mile Portland Speedway, with 55 races before it closed. BMR scored its first series victory there in 1998, with driver Gary Smith at the wheel of the NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet.

Guests from NAPA Portland will be in attendance at Saturday’s race and will enjoy VIP experiences such as garage tours and suites at the track. Herzog will participate in a pre-race party and media event on Thursday evening in Portland as well.

ARCA Menards Series West Event:

Race: Portland 112 (Race 4 of 11) June 4, 2022

Location: Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.. (1.967-mile road course)

Television: Streamed live on FloRacing on June 4, 4:30 p.m. PT/ USA Network on June 16, 11 a.m. PT

BMR PR