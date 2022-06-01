Dye Heads West for ARCA action at Portland Intl. Raceway

Daniel Dye will compete in Saturday's ARCA Menards Series West event at Portland International Raceway. GMS Racing, in alignment with Bill McAnally Racing, will field the No. 43 Chevrolet for Dye in what will mark his first career road course start of any kind.

The 12-turn, 1.967-mile road course in Portland, Oregon, will host the Portland 112 on Saturday, June 4. The 57-lap event will be streamed live on Flo Racing, with a rebroadcast on USA Network Thursday, June 16.

"I'm really excited to go out west and have the opportunity to gain some experience on a road course," stated Dye. "Chevrolet gave me the chance to learn at Ron Fellows driving school in Nevada earlier this year, but that is my only road racing experience so far. We go to Mid Ohio and Watkins Glen with our GMS team later this season, so it's important for me to build on the notebook this weekend. I'm confident BMR and Travis Sharp will have a fast race car for me on Saturday."

Orlando Longwood Auto Auction will adorn the hood of the black, petty blue, and orange Chevy, with Deland Motorsports and Outdoors on the quarter panels. Daytona's Garage, Kevtron Media, and the NASCAR Foundation will also be represented on Dye's car in race four of the West series season.

"We look forward to working with Daniel at Portland," commented BMR owner Bill McAnally. "Daniel has proven himself as a strong competitor in ARCA. Having him work with our defending championship crew chief Travis Sharp in the 43 Chevrolet, and the team here at BMR, will give Daniel every opportunity to make his first road course race valuable training and development."

Fans can learn more about Daniel Dye through his various social media accounts by searching for Daniel Dye Racing. Similarly, Bill McAnally Racing can be found online at www.bmrnaparacing.com.

Daniel Dye PR