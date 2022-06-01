SRX Racing Partners with BODYARMOR for Blaney Father and Son Race at Sharon Speedway

SRX Racing announced today a partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink for the season finale race at Sharon Speedway this 2022 season. BODYARMOR will be the primary sponsor for both Dave and Ryan Blaney this July as the father and son duo duel it out to see who can notch the best finish and take home bragging rights.



No stranger to racing, BODYARMOR has been partnered with NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney since 2017 and won two races as a primary sponsor with the 28-year-old.



Ryan and Dave Blaney will compete against each other during the season finale at Sharon Speedway on July 23. The duo becomes the second father and son duo to compete in SRX competition. Bill and Chase Elliott competed against each other last season at Nashville Fairgrounds with Chase Elliott outdueling his father and taking home the feature win.



"In 2022 we have a very special event at Sharon Speedway where Dave and Ryan Blaney will race a father son event sponsored by BODYARMOR,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk. “We at SRX are excited to have them partner with us to sponsor both cars in that race."



The 2022 SRX Season kicks off at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, June 18. Following the season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET.



