Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and Weathertech Canada Extend Partnership for Three More Years

In 2012, Dumoulin Competition and its new partner in the NASCAR Canada Series at the time, WeatherTech Canada, decided to work together at an integrated level in terms of well understood goals and strategies by both parties. After 10 years of success using this evolved partnership program at the sporting and marketing levels, both partners are proud to announce that the agreement has been extended for three more years (2022 to 2024 inclusive).

A partnership lasting 13 years is rare in the world of motorsports in Quebec and Canada. The business relationship consolidated over the years and the common passion for motor racing allow Dumoulin Competition and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin to optimize their creative talents and deliver superior performances in all their on-track activities (three championships in 2014, 2018 and 2021) as well as in marketing activities across the country, always in cooperation with WeatherTech Canada, an undisputed leader in the automotive accessories market.

“From earning his third Canadian NASCAR championship title to being inducted into the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame, L.P. and the Dumoulin Competition team continue to raise the standard of excellence in Canadian motorsports. Their confidence, ambition and professionalism are displayed both on and off the track, and it’s something we truly value at WeatherTech. We’ve grown together over the last ten years and are proud to have L.P as a corporate partner, brand ambassador and close friend. We look forward to another three years of growth and continued success,” explain Tony Page and Joe Magri, co-owners of the company.

“At first, we used outside specialists to prepare our cars, then WeatherTech Canada supported us in our dream of starting our own race shop," recalls Louis-Philippe Dumoulin. "We have now accumulated three championships together, including two with our own preparation business, Dumoulin Competition. I consider WeatherTech Canada a part of my family, just like Groupe Bellemare, which has been with us since the beginning of our careers.

"Every time I think about what we have accomplished, it makes me so proud and emotional. We've been through a lot of ups and downs over the last 10 years, and we've always come back stronger. We're still going strong. We are not sitting on our laurels, and I realize how lucky I am to be in racing and to have strong business partners. I am very aware of the privilege and luck I have to be there, and I will continue to give back to them in performance and visibility."

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin PR