Camping World Returns to SRX as the Entitlement Sponsor for 2022 Season

Camping World, America’s Recreation Dealer, returns as title sponsor for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), a six-race short-track series airing primetime Saturday nights this summer on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with SRX and retain the entitlement sponsorship for the 2022 season,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World. “Camping World is proud to support the drivers and race fans of the Superstar Racing Experience series, and we look forward to an electrifying six-week season.”

"Announcing Camping World as the SRX Series Entitlement Sponsor is fantastic because it was on my bucket list of things to do when I arrived here in January,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk. To have Camping World and Marcus return for another year is great for SRX and the fans at the track and on CBS. We look forward to a great partnership, activation, and relationship for the upcoming season.”

The 2022 Camping World SRX Season runs for six consecutive weeks, beginning at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, June 18. Following the season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET and stream on Paramount+.

Tony Stewart, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Marco Andretti, Michael Waltrip and Greg Biffle are the eight drivers competing full time for the 2022 Camping World SRX Series championship. For select races, the best of NASCAR, IndyCar and the local short-track community will join the full-time competitors. Fans can see Tony Kanaan, Matt Kenseth, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Dave Blaney, Hailie Deegan, Helio Castroneves, Ernie Francis Jr., Josef Newgarden, Ken Schrader, Bubba Pollard, Peyton Sellers, Matt Hirschman, and Cole Williams.

For more information on the Camping World SRX Series and the 2022 season, please visit SRXRacing.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SRX Series PR