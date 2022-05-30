John Carney II Sweeps ASCS Southwest/POWRi Desert Weekend At Vado Speedway Park

Going back-to-back at Vado Speedway Park, El Paso’s John Carney II took the Verville Racing owned No. 01 back to Victory Lane Sunday night in the weekend matchup between the ASCS Southwest Region and POWRi Desert Wing Sprint Series.

Taking off from third, Carney was the chaser for the first 13 laps to Jesse Baker. Getting the point on Lap 14, John proceeded to pull away by 7.082-seconds at the finish for his ninth career ASCS Southwest Regional score.

Jesse Baker held on for second while Caleb Saiz finished third. Don Grable and Dylan Harris made up the top five. Arizona’s J.T. Imperial made it to sixth from 12th with Royal Jones crossing seventh. Lorne Wofford, Brett Becker, and Rick Ziehl completed the top ten.

The next event for both series will see the matchup head for Aztec Speedway in Aztec, N.M. on Friday, June 10, and, Saturday, June 11

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest vs POWRi Desert

Vado Speedway Park (Vado, N.M.)

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Car Count: 22

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20Z-Rick Ziehl[2]; 2. 45X-Don Grable[1]; 3. 01-John Carney II[7]; 4. 7-Lorne Wofford[6]; 5. 12J-Josh Grady[3]; 6. 6-Logan Calderwood[4]; 7. 116-Vance Wofford[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Jesse Baker[2]; 2. 1HA-Caleb Saiz[1]; 3. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[4]; 4. 22K-Joey Klemish[5]; 5. 72D-Derrick Black[3]; 6. 3V-Jim Vanzant[6]; 7. 10-George Zills[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2B-Brett Becker[4]; 2. 1-Dylan Harris[3]; 3. 131-Royal Jones[5]; 4. 19-Wes Wofford[2]; 5. 75X-JT Imperial[7]; 6. 7X-Troy Treharn[1]; 7. 14-Cody Sickles[6]; 8. 25-Mike Marquez[8]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 01-John Carney II[3]; 2. 22-Jesse Baker[1]; 3. 1HA-Caleb Saiz[6]; 4. 45X-Don Grable[8]; 5. 1-Dylan Harris[5]; 6. 75X-JT Imperial[12]; 7. 131-Royal Jones[7]; 8. 7-Lorne Wofford[10]; 9. 2B-Brett Becker[4]; 10. 20Z-Rick Ziehl[2]; 11. 12J-Josh Grady[14]; 12. 6-Logan Calderwood[17]; 13. 7X-Troy Treharn[19]; 14. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[9]; 15. 22K-Joey Klemish[11]; 16. 10-George Zills[18]; 17. 3V-Jim Vanzant[16]; 18. 72D-Derrick Black[15]; 19. 25-Mike Marquez[22]; 20. (DNF) 14-Cody Sickles[20]; 21. (DNF) 116-Vance Wofford[21]; 22. (DNF) 19-Wes Wofford[13]