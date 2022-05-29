John Carney II Wins ASCS Southwest/POWRi Desert Opener At Vado Speedway Park

Getting his seventh career victory with the ASCS Southwest Region, El Paso’s John Carney II wheeled the Verville Racing owned No. 01 to Victory Lane at Vado Speedway Park on Saturday night to open the weekend matchup between the ASCS Southwest Region and POWRi Desert Wing Sprint Series.

Besting a field of 21 at the three-eighths-mile oval, Carney bolted to the lead on Lap 7. Under fire from Josh Grady, the POWRi regular nearly took the point, but a caution would help Carney secure the lead, and eventually the win. Rolling up from ninth, Lorne Wofford claimed second with Brett Becker third. Josh Grady ended up fourth with Don Grable making up the top five.

Jesse Baker sixth was chased by Vance Wofford from 11th. Logan Calderwood, Royal Jones, and Caleb Saiz made up the top ten.

The ASCS Southwest Region and POWRi Desert Wing Sprint Series return for round two at the Vado Speedway Park on Sunday, May 29. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (MDT).

Live coverage can be found on http://www.watchfye.tv .

POWRi Desert Wing Sprint Series would like to thank all the amazing series sponsors including SmartestSeller.com, Jackson Compaction, Baker Auto-Diesel, Performance Plus Racing Engines, Ortega’s Appliance, Gibson Photography, Mosher Racing, Grady’s Press Trailers, Derek Neil Schaefer’s Specialized Lubricants, Hal Burns Truck and Equipment, XXX Race Chassis, DMI, and CSI Shocks.

Follow along for more information on the further growth of the POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Series presented by MVT Services and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com , or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest vs POWRi Desert

Vado Speedway Park (Vado, N.M.)

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Car Count: 21

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7X-Troy Treharn[1]; 2. 1-Dylan Harris[5]; 3. 75X-JT Imperial[2]; 4. 7-Lorne Wofford[6]; 5. 1HA-Caleb Saiz[3]; 6. 72D-Derrick Black[4]; 7. 14-Cody Sickles[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2B-Brett Becker[2]; 2. 01-John Carney II[6]; 3. 12J-Josh Grady[4]; 4. 116-Vance Wofford[5]; 5. 3V-Jim Vanzant[3]; 6. 22K-Joey Klemish[7]; 7. (DNF) 4T-Colt Treharn[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Jesse Baker[1]; 2. 131-Royal Jones[2]; 3. 20Z-Rick Ziehl[5]; 4. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[4]; 5. 45X-Don Grable[6]; 6. 6-Logan Calderwood[3]; 7. 10-George Zills[7]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 01-John Carney II[2]; 2. 7-Lorne Wofford[9]; 3. 2B-Brett Becker[1]; 4. 12J-Josh Grady[7]; 5. 45X-Don Grable[13]; 6. 22-Jesse Baker[5]; 7. 116-Vance Wofford[11]; 8. 6-Logan Calderwood[18]; 9. 131-Royal Jones[8]; 10. 1HA-Caleb Saiz[15]; 11. 7X-Troy Treharn[4]; 12. 22K-Joey Klemish[14]; 13. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[12]; 14. 72D-Derrick Black[17]; 15. 3V-Jim Vanzant[16]; 16. 10-George Zills[20]; 17. (DNF) 75X-JT Imperial[10]; 18. (DNF) 1-Dylan Harris[3]; 19. (DNF) 20Z-Rick Ziehl[6]; 20. (DNF) 14-Cody Sickles[19]; 21. (DNS) 4T-Colt Treharn