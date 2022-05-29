STEAM Sports Foundation Announces “Women of Color” Scholarship Grant Program

Buoyed by a $20,000 grant from the 23XI Racing SPEED Institute, the STEAM Sports Foundation has raised the awareness bar for its “Women of Color” scholarship grants for the 2022-23 academic year. The foundation will award two deserving women with scholarships to support their educational pursuits.

The scholarships will be divided between a two-year technical student and a rising junior university student, with each student receiving $5,000 per year. The grant will target women of color seeking engineering or technician careers in the automotive or motorsports industry. In addition, an internship within the motorsports industry will be provided to both recipients during the 2023 season. The deadline to apply is June 15.

The SPEED Institute is 23XI Racing’s educational and professional development initiative, launched in 2021. The initiative expands on the team’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in sports, specifically in the motorsports industry. 23XI Racing, along with its partners under the SPEED Institute program, will provide educational opportunities as well as diversity recruiting and professional development in the motorsports field. Founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020, 23XI Racing is currently in its second season competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Through the SPEED Institute we have been very intentional about providing opportunities for those seeking careers in motorsports, especially those who have been underrepresented in the industry,” said 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta. “Through our growing efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion, we hope to find talent who can contribute in the areas of engineering and competition, and perhaps one day have a significant role with a team or within the industry.”

STEAM Sports Foundation awarded its first “Women of Color” grant last year to Kimberly Betty of Kettering University. Betty is a junior at Kettering, majoring in mechanical engineering. She will participate in an internship this summer in Charlotte under the auspices of NASCAR.

The foundation, started in 2016 by motorsports executive Bob Dickinson, hopes to raise $100,000 over the next year to provide additional opportunities to women representing marginalized demographics and seeking career opportunities within the automotive sector, particularly motorsports.

“We know that the automotive and transportation industries are among the most vital to the world’s economy,” said Dickinson, “and we encourage applicants to not only pursue opportunities within that industry but also to consider careers that emphasize the future of automotive – electric and autonomous vehicles.”

“The grant from the 23XI SPEED Institute helps provide an opportunity for young women of color who have looked around growing up and not seen women who looked like them in these roles. They now can begin to realize that jobs in these industries are indeed realistic and attainable.”

For corporations, foundations, or individuals seeking more information about the STEAM Sports Foundation’s “Women of Color” scholarships and how to contribute CLICK HERE.

STEAM Sports Foundation is a registered charitable foundation of the American Online Giving Foundation via its Benevity portal and can be accessed via its website: http://causes.benevity.org. Contributions via Pay Pal and ACH transfers are additional giving options.

CLICK HERE to apply.

For More Information Contact :

Bob Dickinson

STEAM Sports Foundation

770-815-0125

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.