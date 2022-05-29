NHRA Partners with The Fan-Brand for Home Décor

NHRA has partnered with The Fan-Brand for an exciting collection of officially licensed lighted wall signs, billiard lights, and wall décor products bearing the NHRA’s marks and colors. The licensing partnership was secured by JRL Group, NHRA’s licensing agency.

“We are honored to be selected by the NHRA to serve as their licensing partner.” says Harrison Grimm, Founder and CEO of The Fan-Brand. “You would be hard-pressed to find a more devoted and passionate fanbase and we look forward to helping those fans share their love for sport of drag racing through our new product line.”

The Fan-Brand provides fans everywhere with unique and attractive ways to express themselves. Whether decorating their basement, garage, or office, The Fan-Brand’s high-quality licensed products are conversation starters and are perfect for fans looking to make a statement.

The new NHRA collection can be purchased now at the the Fan-Brand website . From now through May 31st, fans can get 15% off by using the code NHRA2022.

The NHRA is the world’s largest motorsports sanctioning body and has been the preeminent force in drag racing and hot rodding since its inception in 1951. Fielding race cars with 11,000 horsepower, NHRA nitro cars reach speeds of more than 330 mph in 3.6-seconds.

“Fan-Brand has done an excellent job creating several great designs and products that will give NHRA fans a chance to show their passion in new and exciting ways,” said Jeffrey Young, NHRA Vice President, Marketing and Communication. “Offering a unique product line is something we know is important to our fans and we’re thrilled to partner with them on this product line.”

The NHRA Licensing Program will continue to expand focusing on lifestyle products such as apparel and accessories, home décor, as well as items for the garage for the auto enthusiast such as automotive accessories, automotive tools, appearance and other automotive related products.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)