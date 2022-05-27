Safety-Kleen Teams up With Oregon Dirt Racer Austin Torgerson

Safety-Kleen, a leading environmental services company, will team up with Torgerson Racing as the partner for Austin Torgerson’s racing career. Torgerson competes in both Micro Sprints and 360 Sprint Cars, competing primarily in California while based out of Medford, Ore.

19-year-old Torgerson recently won three of his last four starts in winged Super 600 and Non-Wing features at Dixon Speedway and Delta Speedway, lifting his season to six wins in 2022. He currently ranks within the top-five in five different track championship battles across Stockton’s Delta Speedway, Dixon Speedway, and Visalia’s Keller Auto Raceway at Plaza Park. Austin Torgerson currently studies at Rogue Community College in Medford.

His younger brother Ashton has also had a standout season, compiling 12 main event wins in Micro Sprint racing.

More than 145 professional race teams rely on Safety-Kleen products and services including many teams in NASCAR, NHRA, IndyCar, AMA, and Monster Jam. Torgerson Racing joins an elite family of teams that partner with Safety-Kleen in motor racing. Safety-Kleen specializes in used oil recycling, parts cleaning, and other environmental solutions. They can be found online at www.safety-kleen.com

“After seeing the work that Torgerson Racing does for their marketing partners, we are excited to join in and support Austin Torgerson,” Director of Corporate Accounts and Motorsports Buddy Judy said.

The Torgerson Racing team will be in action at Dixon Speedway on May 28-29 for the Grandma Pam Non-Wing Nationals.

