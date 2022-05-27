Trent Williams Takes on the Salute to Indy at Perris Auto Speedway

High Desert sprint car racer Trent Williams will be back behind the wheel of his DRC Chassis/Claxton Mopar #52V when the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series heads to Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday night, May 28th, for the annual “Salute to Indy.”

It will be Williams first race back on the track after a rough and tumble night when the series visited the Bakersfield Speedway two weeks ago. In that one, Williams had to go to the back two times in the 30-lap feature, and still managed to fight his way back to a 13th place finish on “The West’s Fastest 1/3 Mile High Banked Clay Oval.”

For Williams, who lives in Apple Valley, California, Saturday’s race will be his third at Perris in 2022. In his first two appearances, he has a ninth and a 10-place finish. All told, he has contested six series races on five different tracks this year. He has finished ninth four times, 10th once and 13th once.

Going into this weekend’s show, Williams is 13th in the series point standings despite missing the first three races of the year. In the six races he has competed in, he has amassed 297 points. That works out to a 49.5 points per race average. Multiply that average by nine races (the total if he had not missed the first three) and it comes out to 445.5 points. That would be good enough for sixth in the current standings.

Fans can meet Williams and the remainder of the sprint car and modified drivers at the on track autograph and candy giveaway session at intermission or in the pits after Saturday’s final race.

Saturday’s race will be the 71st edition of the “Salute to Indy” and the 26th time it has taken place at Perris Auto Speedway.

Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00 on Saturday. Adult tickets are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids 6 to 12 it is just $5.00 and children 5 and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking. There will be plenty of tickets available at the track on Saturday, this event will not sell out. For those who wish to purchase advance tickets, they are available at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134. Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571).

Williams would like to thank marketing partners Victory Boys Performance, Sorrento Homes, and JasonR.Photos for making it possible to race his Maxim Chassis/Shaver Engines #52V during the 2022 season. He also wants to send a special thanks to Russell and Jean Martin for the use of their truck and trailer to get the #52V to the track last week. If you or your business would like to be a partner of the Victory Boys racing endeavors, please call (760) 780-8782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Trent Williams Racing PR