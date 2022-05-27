NASCAR Hall of Fame kicks off May race week with special events and activities for fans

Memorial Day Weekend is an exciting time for racing in the Charlotte region. In conjunction with the Coca-Cola 600 and Circle K Speed Street at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is offering a slate of can't-miss experiences for fans and visitors all weekend long.



“Charlotte Race Weekend is always a special time for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and for local and visiting fans alike,” said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “We always strive to provide new and interesting experiences for guests--whether they're visiting us for the first time or the hundredth--and the energy and enthusiasm that accompanies Race Weekend here in Charlotte is unmatched. We're thrilled to offer so many one-of-a-kind opportunities for fans to immerse themselves in the history and heritage of NASCAR in a way that's unique to our city and our venue."

Below is information on all of the high-octane happenings fans can look forward to this weekend at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

CLASS OF 2023 INDUCTION EVENTS GENERAL ADMISSION ON SALE

Friday, May 27, 10:00 a.m.

Just in time for Charlotte Race Week, tickets to the Class of 2023 Induction Ceremony and Induction Weekend events will officially go on sale to the public. The three-person Class of 2023, which consists of Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine and Hershel McGriff, will be inducted into the Hall on Friday, January 20, 2023.



Fans interested in purchasing tickets to the Induction Ceremony and/or Induction Weekend Events can learn more at https://www.nascarhall.com/ hall-of-famers/induction- weekend.



TROPHIES, TREASURES AND TALES FROM THE COLLECTIONS GARAGE: A BEHIND-THE-SCENES TOUR

Saturday, May 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Fans are invited to take a behind-the-scenes look at the Hall of Fame's recent acquisitions and hear the stories behind each artifact in a one-of-a-kind tour led by the NASCAR Hall of Fame's Curatorial Affairs Manager, Tom Jensen. The tour offers a unique opportunity to view unseen gems of the Hall's collection that are not on display to the general public.



Tickets are $25 for non-members and $10 for members and do not include admission to the Hall. Tour attendees who wish to visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame must purchase a separate admission ticket. To learn more about experiencing the Hall with the Trophies, Treasures and Tales from the Collections Garage tour, visit https://www.nascarhall. com/plan-a-visit/events/ collections-garage.



Q&A WITH KIRK SHELMERDINE AND HERSHEL MCGRIFF

Saturday, May 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Autographs with Kirk Shelmerdine from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Guests are invited to join Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine, members of the newly-elected Class of 2023, for a special question and answer session. Attendees will learn firsthand how they felt hearing their name called as the Class of 2023 was announced. Following the event, fans will have the opportunity to attend an autograph session with Kirk Shelmerdine in the Great Hall.



Additional information about the Q&A session can be found at https://www.nascarhall.com/ plan-a-visit/events/qa-with- shelmerdine-and-mcgriff



CLASS OF 2023 GALLERY TALKS

Saturday, May 28 at 1:00p.m.; 2:00 p.m.; 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m.; 12:00 p.m.; 2:00 p.m.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame staff lead guests on a journey through the hallowed Hall of Honor in this hour-long presentation featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Hall of Fame ring and the exclusive blue jacket. The sessions are open to all guests who have purchased admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.



Additional information about the Gallery Talks can be found at https://www.nascarhall.com/ plan-a-visit/events/hall-of- honor-gallery-talks.



MEMBER APPRECIATION MONTH

This weekend marks the conclusion of yet another successful Member Appreciation Month at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. All month long the Hall has been celebrating its members with exclusive weekly giveaways, Gear Shop discounts and more. This weekend the celebration ramps up even more as members join the Hall's team for an exclusive opportunity to race the ARCA cars at the Milwaukee Mile on the Hall's Racing Simulators, followed by a members-only meet and greet with the newly-announced members of the Class of 2023.* Those who are interested in future member-exclusive events can learn more about the Hall's membership program at nascarhall.com/membership.



CALENDAR OF EVENTS

A comprehensive calendar of upcoming events at the NASCAR Hall of Fame is available at nascarhall.com/events.

General admission tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame can be purchased online at nascarhall.com, by calling 888-902-6463 or on-site. Admission is $25 for adults, $22 for seniors with ID, $18 for military with ID, $18 for youth (8-12), $12 for children (3-7), and free for members and children younger than 3. High-octane combo packages are also available. All prices include tax. Memberships start at $125. For more details, visit nascarhall.com and follow @NASCARHall on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.

NHOF PR