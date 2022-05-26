GMS Racing ARCA Charlotte Preview

Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, driving the GMS Racing No. 43 Carolina Custom Chevrolet.

- The No. 43 Chevy driven by Dye is one of just two competitors to have completed every lap (402) of ARCA competition this season. Daniel has been the race leader for 32 of those laps.

- Dye graduated from Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, during the off-week (May 21), and will set his sights on attending Daytona State College this fall.

- DD has 18 career ARCA Menards Series starts, earning one victory (Berlin Raceway, 2021) and numerous top-five and top-ten finishes.

- Crew Chief Chad Bryant will call the shots from the pit box for Dye, and Derek Kneeland will spot the No. 43.

- The General Tire 150 is set for 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 27. The race will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast on select affiliates of the Motor Racing Network, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and MRN.com. Additionally, the race will be streamed through the FOX Sports App.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

Quote:

"I've heard a lot about how challenging Charlotte is to race at, with its unique characteristics and bumps, especially in turns three and four. I have done my homework and research in preparation for Friday's race, and I'm confident the GMS guys will bring us a fast Carolina Custom number 43 to run up front with. We've been really good at every event so far this season, and I believe a win is right around the corner."