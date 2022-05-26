Thursday, May 26

GMS Racing ARCA Charlotte Preview

Racing News
Thursday, May 26 6
GMS Racing ARCA Charlotte Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Carolina Custom GMS Racing Chevrolet

Charlotte Stats

- Daniel Dye has no prior starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway

 

2022 ARCA Menards Series Stats

- Starts: 4

- Top 5's: 3

- Top 10's: 3

- Poles: 0

- Avg Finish: 6.3

Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, driving the GMS Racing No. 43 Carolina Custom Chevrolet.

- The No. 43 Chevy driven by Dye is one of just two competitors to have completed every lap (402) of ARCA competition this season. Daniel has been the race leader for 32 of those laps.

- Dye graduated from Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, during the off-week (May 21), and will set his sights on attending Daytona State College this fall.

- DD has 18 career ARCA Menards Series starts, earning one victory (Berlin Raceway, 2021) and numerous top-five and top-ten finishes.

- Crew Chief Chad Bryant will call the shots from the pit box for Dye, and Derek Kneeland will spot the No. 43.

- The General Tire 150 is set for 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 27. The race will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast on select affiliates of the Motor Racing Network, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and MRN.com. Additionally, the race will be streamed through the FOX Sports App.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

 

Quote:

"I've heard a lot about how challenging Charlotte is to race at, with its unique characteristics and bumps, especially in turns three and four. I have done my homework and research in preparation for Friday's race, and I'm confident the GMS guys will bring us a fast Carolina Custom number 43 to run up front with. We've been really good at every event so far this season, and I believe a win is right around the corner."

GMS Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« PPB Balls to the Wall 50 for 358 Modifieds Plus Speedstr’s Set for Grandview Sunday Night, May 29 7:30 PM Christian Rose and Team Looking to Thrive at Charlotte Motor Speedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.