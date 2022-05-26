Roa Defends the Salute to Indy Title Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

After a month off, Brody Roa returns to racing to defend his title in the “Salute to Indy,” this Saturday night, May 28th, at Perris Auto Speedway. Saturday’s show will feature the 71st edition of the race that started in 1948 to salute the Indianapolis 500. In last year’s edition, Roa pulled off one of the most exciting wins in track history.

Due to the longevity of the race and the names of some of the famous drivers who have won the “Salute to Indy” in the past, last year’s victory was one of the biggest of Roa’s career. Not only for it being the “Salute to Indy,” but also in the way that he won it. After a nothing to get excited about seventh-fastest qualifying time, he got things headed in the right direction when he won his 10 lap heat race by three-quarters of a straightaway.

Below is last year’s account of what happened next in the exciting main event.

For what turned out to be one of the wildest and most dramatic main events in the track’s 25-year history, Roa began the race on the inside of the third row. By the end of the third lap, the affable racer had passed three cars and was up to fourth. He remained fourth until disaster struck, in turn, four on the eighth circuit. He missed his mark going into the corner, got tapped from behind, and slid to a stop.

Roa had to restart at the back of the 22-car field with 22-laps to go. Chances were, he would not get back to the top five, and winning to most sane people was out of the question. However, he surprised a majority of the grandstands by coming from last to third two weeks prior at Bakersfield. So, nothing was out of the question.

Once the green light came back on, Roa went to work. In the first two laps, he passed five cars. Three laps later he was already back to 15th and when the race reached the halfway point, he had advanced 12-spots and was in 10th. The streaking green #91R continued its push forward and by the start of the 23rd go around, he was in seventh and challenging for sixth. However, time was running out fast. Suddenly, the opportunities changed in a flash when the lead car tangled with a lapper heading into turn three. In the ensuing chaos, seven cars got tangled up including five of the top six.

When the mayhem began happening, Roa headed for the inside and stayed completely out of the mess. And that meant he was going to be second on the restart. On the first lap back under green, more action occurred when Roa and the leader tangled in the fourth turn. The result saw Roa continue with his competitor tagging the wall and ending up out of the race. That put Roa, the 2019 USAC Southwest Series champion, into the lead for what turned out to be the final restart. He dominated the final eight laps and powered to the win with a half straightaway to spare.

“We won the Salute to Indy,” a grinning Roa told the big crowd after the race. “This thing was good enough where I could pound the cushion just outside the rubber and get a run on everybody coming off the corner.”

Back to the present, Saturday’s race will be the third for Roa at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay Oval in 2022. In March on the track that is in the shadows of the Lake Perris Dam, the veteran Garden Grove, California driver made his first-ever World of Outlaws main event. Four weeks ago, he returned to Perris to compete in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. It was his first non-wing race at the track since last November and he finished sixth in the 30-lap main event.

Despite not competing full time in the USAC/CRA Series in 2022 and only being in four of the first nine races, Roa comes into Saturday’s race 16th in points. In his four starts, he has one fourth-place finish, a fifth, and two sixths.

Adult tickets for Saturday’s race are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids 6 to 12 it is just $5.00 and children 5 and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking. There will be plenty of tickets available at the track on Saturday, this event will not sell out. Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). For those who wish to purchase advance tickets, they are available at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

Just beyond the horizon, Roa and the BR Performance crew are looking forward to coming back to Indiana for the annual “Indiana Sprint Week” from July 22nd through the 30th. The team has a couple of fresh cars and a couple of fresh engines for the journey and it is seeking some marketing sponsors for the trip. If you or your company would like to join up with this well-marketed friendly team, email Roa at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . You can also call or text at 714-932-7994.

In 2022, Roa will race USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, Caltrol, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition as a team partner throughout the 2022 racing season, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information on the top of this release.

Fans can learn more about Roa and the team at https://www.brodyroa.com/. Fans can also check out the team news at Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/.

To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

