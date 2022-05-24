Indianapolis 500 Live on SiriusXM

SiriusXM, which airs live broadcasts of every NTT INDYCAR® SERIES race, announced today its on-track and off-track programming plans for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of the race from Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday, May 29. Pre-race coverage begins at 11:00 am ET, with the green flag scheduled to start the race at approximately 12:45 pm ET, on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (SiriusXM channel 160) and NBC Sports Audio (SiriusXM channel 85). SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation will also air the Indianapolis 500 Carb Day Practice session on Friday at 11:00 am ET.

Leading up to race day, INDYCAR fans can also tune in to exclusive programming hosted by two of the drivers who will be competing in the 2022 Indianapolis 500 field on Sunday.

Two episodes of Brick by Brick, SiriusXM’s exclusive INDYCAR show hosted by 2004 series champion Tony Kanaan and Jack Arute, will air during Indianapolis 500 week. The show will air in its regular timeslot on Wednesday (7:00 – 8:00 pm ET) on the NBC Sports Audio channel. On Friday, Kanaan and Arute will host a special three-hour episode of the show from the SiriusXM set (1:00 – 4:00 pm ET) outside the Pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the Carb Day festivities. Arute and Kanaan – who won the 2013 Indy 500 and will be competing in the race for the 21st time this weekend when he drives the No. 1 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing – will interview many of the drivers in the 2022 Indy 500 field. The show will air Saturday (1:00, 4:00 and 7:00 pm ET) and Sunday (8:00 am ET) on the NBC Sports Audio channel and throughout the weekend on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation.

Drivers James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi will host a new episode of their SiriusXM podcast, Off Track with Hinch and Rossi, this week. Hinchcliffe is a six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner who has competed in the Indy 500 11 times. Rossi, a seven-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner, won the Indianapolis 500 in 2016 as the first American rookie to win at Indianapolis since 1928 and will be competing in the race for the 7th time when he drives the No. 27 Honda for Andretti Autosport. Off Track with Hinch and Rossi is available on all major podcast platforms, and it will air prior to Sunday’s race coverage on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation.

2021 Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be competing to be the first driver in history to win a fifth Indy 500 title. SiriusXM will be along for the ride on his historic #drivefor5 as the co-title sponsor of the No. 06 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda he drives for Meyer Shank Racing. SiriusXM will also co-sponsor the No. 60 Indy car driven by his MSR teammate, 2019 Indy 500 winner and 2016 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Simon Pagenaud.

SiriusXM’s BPM channel will broadcast from the Indy 500 Snake Pit and air performances by Steve Aoki and more. The performances will air on Monday, May 30 on BPM (SiriusXM channel 51).

The SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation, NBC Sports Audio and BPM channels are available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, the SXM App, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM’s audio trials and most popular plans.

SiriusXM’s Listen Free event runs from May 26 through June 6, so everyone can listen to the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel and SiriusXM’s coverage of the Indianapolis 500. During the Listen Free event, anyone can turn on an inactive satellite radio and listen to more than 100 SiriusXM channels for free, with no credit card required. Go to www.siriusxm.com/listenfreeinfo to learn more.

