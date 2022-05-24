Flowdynamics Bakersfield Speedway Results - Perris Preview

It was a night of “fourths” when the Flowdynamics team of Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy contested round #9 of the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series at Scott Schweitzer’s Bakersfield Speedway on May 14th. McCarthy opened the night with the fourth-fastest time in qualifying and Williams recorded his best 2022 finish when he placed fourth in the 30-lap main event. This coming Saturday the Southern California duo will compete in one of the longest-running sprint car races in the nation, the historic “Salute to Indy” at Perris Auto Speedway.

Making their first appearance at Bakersfield in a little more than a year, McCarthy, and Williams both survived the cowboy-up track in qualifying. McCarthy, who lives in Riverside, California, turned in another fine qualifying effort with a lap of 13.147. As stated previously, that was the fourth-best in the 22-car field. Yorba Linda, California resident Williams went 15th quick with a time of 13.911.

McCarthy was the first to appear in heat race action when he started fifth in the first 10-lapper. He drove into fourth in the first bend of the race and stayed there for the duration. Combined with his qualifying time, the heat race finish promised a good starting position in the main event.

Williams entered the track for the third and final heat race. Starting on the outside of row one, the 2013 Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns champion got a great drive-off turn two on the opening circuit and rocketed into the lead. From that point on he went unchallenged and scored a very convincing win that saw him more than a full straightaway in front of the nearest competitor at the checkered flag. It was his second heat race victory of 2022.

When the field lined up for the 30-lap feature, McCarthy was on the outside of the second row in fourth. Williams was starting in 15th. For McCarthy, hopes of a big finish took a serious blow at the end of the first circuit when he was hit by a car from behind. The ensuing tangle involved several cars and saw McCarthy’s car suffer some damage on the left front corner. McCarthy and all but one of the other cars involved were able to restart, but they had to come from the back.

For Williams, starting 15th in the Bakersfield main event could have been a problem. The race was slowed by one red flag and numerous yellows. The son of National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Driver Rip Williams steered clear of the extra-curricular activity and advanced forward.

By the end of the second lap, Williams was up to 10th. At the halfway point, he had driven the #5W car all the way up to seventh. When the scorer marked down the order on lap 20, he had passed 11 cars and was in fourth. That is where he stayed to the end for his best USAC/CRA finish since returning to racing in May 2021.

Despite the issues inflicted when he was hit from behind at the end of lap one, McCarthy, after restarting at the back, completed the race and ended up finishing 16th.

This Saturday night the Flowdynamics duo will be racing closer to home at Perris Auto Speedway. They will be competing in the 71st edition of the “Salute to Indy,” which began in 1948. This week’s edition will mark the 26th time the race has taken place at Perris.

Going into this Saturday’s race on the Riverside County clay oval, Williams is sixth in USAC/CRA points, only nine points out of fifth. McCarthy is 10th and is only 10-points behind the driver in ninth. McCarthy’s best 2022 Perris finish thus far was a seventh on March 26th. Williams has finished 11th on both occasions when the series has visited the track this year.

Team shirts for both drivers will be on sale at the on-track autograph session at intermission or in the pits after Saturday’s last race.

Spectators who would like to see the Flowdynamics race in person at the “Salute to Indy” on Saturday, can find Perris Auto Speedway on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone is (951) 940-0134. Adult tickets are $30.00. For seniors 65 and over, tickets are $25.00. Kids 6-12 get in for $5.00 and children 5 and under are free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking. There will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the track on Saturday. For those who wish, advance tickets are available online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 800-595-4849.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamics PR