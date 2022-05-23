USAC Sprints Return To Circle City Raceway For Week of Indy Festivities

One of the biggest weeks in racing will see the return of some of the greatest wheelmen on dirt making their second appearance at Circle City Raceway. Circle City, which opened for its inaugural season last year, brought the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship back to Indianapolis for the first time in 37 years. The series will slide its way back into the Indianapolis dirt for two exciting days of racing, presented by Mastin and Cain Warehousing Services, Wednesday-Thursday, May 25th-26th during the week of Indy.

These two shows will carry on the long-standing week of Indy traditions like the Hoosier Hundred and the Hulman Classic, races that have been a staple of USAC racing for more than 65 years. With some of the greatest modern stars in the sport at Indy’s newest track, a tradition like no other will continue to prevail.

Rookie sensation Emerson Axsom remains near the top of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship points in 2nd place. Axsom is battling USAC drivers Justin Grant (point leader) and Robert Ballou for the podium spots. A fierce battle is expected around the tight quarter-mile, as the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship makes its second trip to the newly formed Circle City Raceway.

Also joining the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, will be the Sherley Unlimited Snow Company DIRTcar Modifieds, as well as an appearance on Wednesday night by the Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Car Club.

NASCAR legend, Ken Schrader, will also be making his inaugural appearance at Circle City. Schrader, will be competing in the accompanying Modified division and looks to make his first attempt at Circle City a successful one.

A great two days of racing is expected in southeast Indy for a week that brings incredible racing action to the epicenter of motorsports.

Pits will open at 3:00pm, followed by grandstands at 5:30pm, with hot laps beginning at 6:00pm, and racing to follow.

