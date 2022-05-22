Sunday, May 22

Raoul Hyman wins at Road America with FR Americas

Raoul Hyman earned his second-career Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda win this afternoon at Road America. After leading practice and qualifying with his No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3, Hyman continued his weekend with a dominating performance in Race 1. 

“It wasn’t easy; it definitely wasn’t easy,” said Hyman following the race. “I’m really happy to come away with a win. I can’t take any of the credit; the team has done an amazing job. The pace we’ve had all weekend—you can see it across all three cars—but I can’t do that if they don’t put in the work and do an amazing job in terms of the setup. A huge thanks to TJ Speed [Motorsports] and I hope we can keep going.” 

The race got off to a rocky start as Nico Christodoulou (No. 22 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F3) stalled from the second position. With cars scrambling to the left and right, Hayden Bowlsbey (No. 3 Save22 / Southern Linac LLC / IGY6 Motorsports Ligier JS F3) made contact with Christodoulou to bring out the safety car. 

The race returned to green on lap 3 with the field restacked. Hyman and Dylan Tavella (No. 14 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsports Ligier JS F3) took off, while Jason Alder (No. 77 Drive for Diabetes Awareness / HAKUN / TJ Speed Motorsports Ligier JS F3), Ryan Yardley (No. 78 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) and Mac Clark (No. 25 Future Star Racing Ligier JS F3) jockeyed for the third position. Clark pushed his Hankook Tires to the limit, ultimately leaving Yardley and Alder to battle it out. 

At the checkered flag, Hyman led Tavella, Yardley, Alder and Nick Persing (No. 29 OPI Commercial Builders / TJ Speed Motorsports Ligier JS F3) to the finish line. 

Full results are available here: FR Americas Official Results – Race 1 at Road America

FR Americas returns to the track tomorrow for Race 2 at 9:05 a.m. CT, followed by Race 3 at 1:55 p.m. CT. A live feed of the Road America Jumbotron is available on SpeedTour TV’s YouTube page at YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV, and will air both races on Sunday. 

