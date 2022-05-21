Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Skipping Preakness Stakes

Following the announcement that 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not be running in the 147th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby issued the following statement:

“We applaud the Rich Strike team for putting the welfare of the horse first and choosing not to run in the 147th Preakness Stakes. Their decision to 'give him more recovery time and rest' is refreshing to see, and we have no doubt that Rich Strike will go down in the history books as one of the most famous American racehorses of all time."

"In addition, we were elated to learn the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission saw the blood test results of both Rich Strike, and the Kentucky Oaks winner came back clean, free from any illegal drugs, and that's a tremendous step in the right direction. We hope to see a safe and drug free Preakness in Baltimore."